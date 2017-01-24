‘Resident Evil 7: Biohazard’ now available, and its DLC will come to PlayStation soon

Why it matters to you Recent moves suggest that 'Resident Evil 7' will be continually updated for months to come.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is out Tuesday, January 24 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, giving survival-horror fans what they’ve been wanting for more than a decade, and Capcom is wasting no time supporting the game with post-release content. Next week, the game’s first DLC releases, and it’s available first to PlayStation 4.

Available on January 31 for $10, the Banned Footage Vol. 1 pack adds two new pieces of “banned footage” for players to experience. The first of these, “Bedroom,” appears to be the Resident Evil 7 take on the escape room craze, and tasks you with breaking out of a bedroom without the terrifying Marguerite Baker knowing.

The second piece of content is something of a “horde” mode, dubbed “Nightmare,” and has you fighting against waves of enemies through the night.

A third mode, “Ethan Must Die,” is also included in the pack, and is completely separate from both the main story as well as the other tapes. Unlike the rest of Resident Evil 7, it doesn’t support PlayStation VR.

On February 14, PlayStation 4 players can purchase the second DLC pack, Banned Footage Vol. 2, for $15. Like the first pack, it includes two pieces of additional content — “21” and “Daughters” — which both focus on the Baker family. A “comical” bonus mode, “Jack’s 55th Birthday,” has you feeding the title character as much food as possible within the time limit, and doesn’t support VR. Perhaps that’s for the best.

Banned Footage Vol. 1 will release significantly later on other platforms. It comes to Xbox One and PC on February 21, as will Banned Footage Vol. 2. Capcom promises information on additional DLC packs in the future.

Resident Evil 7 looks like the return to form that the series so desperately needed. In our review, we said the game “updates a classic formula in a way that works beautifully throughout.”