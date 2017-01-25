‘Resident Evil 7’ weapons guide: Get the weapons you’ll need to survive

Unlike the last few games in the series, Resident Evil 7 is a horror game first and an action game second. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t worry about your arsenal — on the contrary, surviving the Baker estate requires mastery over all the game’s weapons. To master them, though, you’ll have to find them first. This guide will help you get your hands on every single weapon in Resident Evil 7. You’ll need them.

Hatchet The hatchet is the first weapon you get in Resident Evil 7, and you’ll immediately use it to fend off a very angry opponent. Unfortunately, you’ll lose it after the game’s prologue and there’s currently no known way to get it back.

M19 Handgun You’ll get the M19 Handgun during Resident Evil 7’s prologue in the Guest House, in a room near the attic. It’s taken from you shortly afterward but it’s possible to get the gun back later. Use a repair kit on the broken handgun you get in the trailer in the yard and you’re back in business. The first accessible repair kit is under the main house’s porch, across from the trailer, behind a metal sheet you can pry off.

Folding Knife The main knife you’ll use throughout Resident Evil 7, to open crates and fend off enemies in desperate times when you’re out of ammo, is given to you as part of the story after the dinner scene in the main house.

G17 Handgun This less powerful handgun is on the ground in the garage. You can use it during the first boss fight with Jack. It’s hard to miss.

M37 shotgun The M37 shotgun is the first weapon you could potentially miss as you explore the Baker estate. Once you have access to the main house’s basement (the “processing area”) look around until you find the scorpion key. Take that up to the rec room on the house’s second floor and use it to enter Grandma’s room (watch out for Jack, who at this point is probably patrolling this area). Take the broken shotgun from there and swap it with the shotgun being held by the statue in the main hall (the M37). With the M37 in your inventory and the broken shotgun in the statue’s hands, you’ll be free to exit the room and continue.

Chainsaw The chainsaw is a powerful melee weapon that’s unfortunately available for only one fight: The second encounter with Jack. Pick it up from the corpse once he grabs his giant scissors. Unfortunately there’s currently no known way to get it outside that fight.

44 MAG The magnum is accessible as soon as you escape the Bakers’ main house and enter the trailer in the yard, provided you’ve collected enough antique coins. It takes nine to unlock the 44, though it’s arguably not worth it since ammo is so scarce throughout the game. If you are going to use it, better to grab the stabilizer and/or steroids first and grab the magnum later in the game.