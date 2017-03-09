Telltale’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ to make gameplay debut at SXSW

Why it matters to you Fans have long awaited a game starring Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy cast and Telltale is set to deliver a playable preview at an upcoming event.

Eager to get your hands on Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series? Developer Telltale Games will offer an exclusive glimpse at its upcoming Marvel-licensed adventure game at PAX East this weekend, followed by an interactive gameplay session to be held as part of a world premiere event at South by Southwest (SXSW).

Telltale Games additionally revealed its cast picks for Guardians of the Galaxy, announcing that an assembly of veteran voice actors and TV stars will play the roles of Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, and other fan-favorite characters.

Telltale Games is a studio that specializes in point-and-click adventure games inspired by popular film, TV, and comic book licenses. The company found its first major success with The Walking Dead, an episodic adventure game based on the ongoing TV and comic series. Other recent Telltale games have delivered similar interactive experiences based on Batman, Game of Thrones, Borderlands, Minecraft, and other pop culture franchises.

Telltale will reveal exclusive details regarding its upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy project at PAX East this weekend in Boston. Marvel Games Creative Director Bill Rosemann will join Telltale developers in a panel discussion scheduled to kick off on March 10 at 6 p.m. (ET) in the Albatross Theater at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The panel will also be broadcast live on Twitch.

Guardians of the Galaxy‘s world-exclusive gameplay premiere will be held on March 17 at SXSW in Austin, Texas. During the event, audience members will vote to determine branching storyline paths as part of Telltale’s Crowd Play initiative.

While players wait for more details surrounding Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy series, the studio announced its planned lineup of voice talent, giving fans an idea of what to expect from the final product.

“The series will feature a star-studded cast of voice talent,” Telltale said, “including Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series) as Star-Lord, Emily O’Brien (The Young and the Restless, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor) as Gamora, Nolan North (the Uncharted series, Pretty Little Liars) as Rocket, Brandon Paul Eells (Watch Dogs) as Drax, and Adam Harrington (The Wolf Among Us, League of Legends) as Groot.”

A release date for Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series is not yet known.