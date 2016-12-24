BetterBack promises to alleviate your back pain, straighten out your posture

You may not be able to give the gift of giving taller this holiday season, but you can do the next best thing: The gift of better posture. Meet the BetterBack, a posture strap that promises to help you “effortlessly sit in perfect posture, easing back pain (and preventing it),” and just maybe, help you straighten out to gain those extra vertical inches you’ve been looking for.

Founded by Katherine Krug, the first individual woman to blow past the $1 million glass ceiling on Kickstarter, the BetterBack has quite the track record of success. It received five investment offers on the hit television show Shark Tank, and has already become a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon. But now, it’s launching on Kickstarter as the new and improved version: BetterBack Therapy.

The upgrade comes in the addition of heat healing and cold therapy, which promises relief from any lower-back pain you may initially have (though BetterBack promises to do away with that discomfort altogether by way of your daily 15 minutes of posture training). Whether you’re sitting in a chair at your office, resting at home, or traveling across the country (or the globe), BetterBack can turn any seat into an ergonomic one.

Putting the contraption on is relatively straightforward. Available in two sizes, the BetterBack slips around your lower back and around your knees, pulling you straight up into the posture your mother always wanted for you. And with a water-resistant outer shell and memory foam interior, the BetterBack is as resilient as it is comfortable.

With 18 days left to go, the BetterBack Therapy has already raised over $345,000, far surpassing its initial goal of just $12,500. Nearly 4,000 backers have already signed on to help bring this device to market, and for $59, you can join them and get a new and improved BetterBack while you’re at it. The estimated delivery date currently stands at April 2017.