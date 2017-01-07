Beyerdynamic unveils new version of its MMX 300 gaming headset, coming in February

For years, Beyerdynamic’s MMX 300 has been one of the most popular gaming headsets on the market. Even though it was widely adored, gamers still found a few features lacking. Now the company has revealed the second generation of the headset at CES, and it seems to have kept everything users of the original loved, while adding new features to make it even better.

One of the most commonly raised issues with the original MMX 300 was the lack of a detachable cable, but fortunately, Beyerdynamic has fixed that with this new generation. Not only is the cable detachable, but two are included in the box: a basic 1.2-meter cable is meant to be connected to the controller of a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, while an extension cable doubles the range to 2.4 meters and splits the jacks, allowing the headset to plug into a PC’s headphone and microphone jacks.

The headset has also been given a makeover for its second generation. While the original model came in black or white options, both featured a pattern on the back of the ear cup. The second-generation MMX 300 opts for a more stealthy, understated look with a solid matte black finish. We got our hands on them in person, and they look even better than the initial press photos showed.

The best features of the original model are here as well, including the cardioid condenser microphone, which Beyerdynamic says is “cockpit-proven.” While the microphone is important, the sound is even more so, and that is what made the original MMX 300 so popular. Hearing an enemy approaching is important enough, but the precision needed to tell you exactly what direction that sound is coming from can be the difference between winning and losing a round.

The second-generation MMX 300 will sell for $300, and will be available beginning in February 2017 via the Beyerdynamic website.

Updated on 01-07-2017 by Kris Wouk: Added details of the headphones being shown at CES.