  1. Computing

Razer launches the Kraken V3 X, a new $70 gaming headset

By

Razer’s Kraken series gaming headsets have long been a popular go-to option, and today the company is releasing yet another new iteration. This one is called the Kraken V3 X, and with a lightweight design, new drivers, and Chroma RGB lighting, it might just be another big hit.

The headset weighs in at just 285 grams (1.63 pounds) without accounting for the cable. To achieve this low weight, most of the construction is plastic, but you’ll appreciate the feather-light design when you’re in extended gaming sessions. It’s not as light as the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, but that’s a much more expensive option.

The earcups themselves feature breathable hybrid fabric, and with an open-back design, they shouldn’t warm up too much either — unless things get really intense on the battlefield, of course. Razer retained the Chroma RGB lighting effects on the side of the earcups.

Inside the cups, you’ll find Razer’s 40mm TriForce drivers, which handle frequencies ranging from just 12 Hz all the way up to 28 kHz with a sensitivity of 103 dB SPL/mW. Their impedance isn’t high at just 32 ohms, but that doesn’t really matter as the headset comes with its own built-in USB DAC. An optional 7.1 THX Spatial Audio surround upgrade is available for $20, or $10 with the promo code from the app.

Of course, it’s not all about what you hear, which is why the microphone on the headset is Razer’s HyperClear Cardioid mic, which is built to focus on picking up your voice and sounds from that direction, and less so much from your keyboard and mouse.

All things considered, there are no huge changes to be found here — it sticks quite close to the classic Kraken recipe. This model just cuts back on the lavishness of the RGB on the Kraken Ultimate and doesn’t come with THX support from the factory — it’s basically a Kraken X USB, albeit with a few minor changes to the drivers, build, and RGB illumination.

But that’s OK because the headset carries price of $70, which isn’t bad for a USB headset with RGB support. That’s up a little from the previous headset, though chances are that’s due to tariffs and the booming gaming industry. The Kraken V3 X is available for purchase immediately.

