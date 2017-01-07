LG’s Tim Alessi discusses Wallpaper TV, and ‘all the wonderful things OLED can do’

While this CES saw Sony debut its own OLED TV, LG is still the brand most people think of first when it comes to OLED TVs, especially since its new Signature W-series TVs — also known as its Wallpaper TV — is so impressive. We sat down with Tim Alessi, LG’s senior director of product marketing, to talk about the company’s latest TVs, and why the W-series TV is just so impressive.

“We had some press previews and several people came in and said ‘Oh, what is that recessed into the wall?’” Alessi told Digital Trends on Saturday. “They thought there was actually something behind it. And when I pulled it away and they saw that that’s all there was, it really just added to the sense of awe about the whole thing.”

The thinness of the TV — just 3.85 mm thick — is innovative on its own, but because it forced the company to move the speakers and sound hardware out of the TV, it led to another innovation in the soundbar that comes with the TV. The company figured while it was making a soundbar, it might as well do it right, so it packed in every feature it could, including Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound.

The W-series TV isn’t the only model from the company to feature Dolby Atmos either. The company’s entire OLED lineup for this year — including updated versions of the B, C, E, and G series released in 2016 — will feature support for Atmos. This makes LG the first company to build both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos into its TVs.

Alessi also touched on the company’s newest Super UHD models, which use nanocell technology, a film developed by LG Display. This allows for a wider color gamut, more accurate colors, and reduced reflectivity. It also allows for better color at off-axis angles, meaning you don’t need to be directly in front of the TV to experience everything is has to offer.

LG’s W-series wallpaper OLED is currently available for pre-order at a price of $8,000, and is expected to start arriving on retail shelves as early as March, while Alessi says the company’s new Super UHD models will begin arriving between March and April.

