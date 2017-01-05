LG’s stunning Wallpaper OLED TV is already up for pre-order at Best Buy

So far, one of the biggest highlights of this year’s CES has been LG’s Signature W-Series OLED TV — also known as the Wallpaper OLED TV. If your first thought upon seeing it was that you need it in your life as soon as possible, you’re in luck, as the impressive TV is already available for pre-order.

Of course, you’ll need to be willing to spend a little money. The TV is currently listed on Best Buy for $8,000. Considering just how thin the TV is along with the current price of OLED TV’s that price actually isn’t as high as it could be.

Though the TV will be available in 75-inch and 65-inch varieties, only the 65-inch Signature W7 model appears to be available for pre-order at this time. We have no details on when exactly the TV will ship are available, but when LG unveiled the TV, it said that it planned to begin shipping toward the end of March.

Pictures are impressive, but to truly appreciate just how thin the TV’s panel is — 1/10 of an inch thick, to be exact — you’ll need to see it in person. Fortunately this can be done, providing you live close to one of a few Best Buy Magnolia locations that are showing the TV. Currently, only a handful of locations in California, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, and Nevada are showing the TV, but more will likely get the W-Series in as it gets closer to its ship date.

For a full list of the locations that are showing the TV, see the Magnolia A/V website. If you’re already sold and want to pre-order the TV, you can do so by heading to the Best Buy website or one of the locations mentioned above.

