PRparis refreshes its K’asq true wireless earbuds line with a sportier model

Wireless headphones and earbuds have been around for years now, but in the case of the latter they have never really been wireless until more recently. True wireless earbuds have taken the audio world by storm as of late, and while brands like Bragi and Apple with its AirPods claim most of the fame, PKparis claims its K’asq wireless earbuds, introduced in June, were the first fully wireless earbuds to offer five hours of battery life.

Now that company is following up with the K’asq Sport, which, as the name implies, take that earlier model and makes it better suited for those with more active lifestyles. First off, the new model is IP55-rated water resistant. The earbuds have also been created with a light frame and anti-fall design, meaning if they drop out of your ears while you’re on a run, you shouldn’t have to worry about them breaking.

Of course, the better solution is for the earbuds to never fall out of your ears at all. To that end, PKparis has equipped the K’asq Sport with in-ear “wings” that help to keep them in place. These are available in three different sizes, which should help to make finding a secure and comfortable fit fairly easy.

One of the current biggest challenges when it comes to true wireless in-ears is battery life, since the small size doesn’t allow much room for a large battery. Like the original K’asq, PKparis claims the K’asq Sport offers up to five hours of playback before needing a recharge from the included charging case. This isn’t much compared to wireless over-ear headphones, for example, but is still an improvement from the three hours offered by many true wireless earbuds.

The K’asq Sport earbuds are offered in both black and white color varieties, and will retail for $100. The earbuds will be available in the first quarter of 2017 via the PKparis website, though the company will be showing them off early at CES, which kicks off in Las Vegas on January 5.