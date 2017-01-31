DT
DT
Home > Home Theater > Go big and go home with one of these huge 4K TVs…

Go big and go home with one of these huge 4K TVs for Super Bowl LI

By and
superbowl tv shopping guide tvs matt ryan

Sony X850 series

Seatacular/Flickr

In the past, the days and weeks leading up to the Super Bowl season were a great time to get a prior-year TV for a steal, but this year is a little different: Stock on the good TVs is dwindling fast, so finding a quality TV on the cheap is a little more challenging than ever before. Still, if you know what to look for — and lucky for you, we do — there are still some lingering deals that will satisfy that urge to have a shiny new big screen to watch the big game on.

If you act fast, you can nab any of these solid TVs before Superbowl LI streams into your living room:

Samsung KU7000 ($900-1300)

The Samsung KU7000 is as close to a slam dunk as you’re going to get this year. It’s not a picture of perfection, but it’s got 4K resolution, solid HDR, excellent color, all built into a nearly bezel-free, ultra-thin package. Want to make your friends a little jealous? Get the 65-inch for $1300, or save a little and get the 55-inch for just $900.

Screen size 55-65″ in
Resolution 4K Ultra HD
Display technology LED
Backlighting Edge-lit
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Available at

Amazon  Best Buy
Next Page
1 of 6