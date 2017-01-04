TCL unveils new Roku TV models featuring Dolby Vision HDR support for CES 2017

When the first Roku TV models were introduced, they seemed like a good idea for those looking for a budget smart TV, but didn’t offer much in the way of picture quality. TCL, one of the fastest growing TV manufacturers in the U.S., is aiming to do away with that notion, bringing a total of 25 new Roku TVs to the North American market in 2017, offering previously high-end features like high dynamic range (HDR), which offers increased contrast and color depth.

“TCL is taking the TV viewing experience to a whole new level with an array of models boasting leading technology like Dolby Vision for the best HDR experience in the market,” TCL North America vice president of sales and marketing Chris Larson said in a statement. “Consumers consistently rank picture quality as one of the most critical factors when it comes to buying televisions and TCL is listening. We believe the importance of HDR will continue to intensify in 2017 and our new TCL Roku TVs will deliver on this technology, allowing us to maintain our rapid growth in the U.S.”

C-Series

The high end of TCL’s 2017 lineup is the C-Series, which the company refers to as its Contemporary Design models. This series supports 4K resolution as well as both of the two major HDR technologies currently used: Dolby Vision and HDR10. This means no matter what a viewer’s favorite streaming service or Ultra HD Blu-ray player uses, they will be able to view it in all of its glory.

The TVs include three HDMI 2.0a ports, all of which feature HDCP 2.2, and to ensure viewers are able to get the most out of their existing HD content, C-Series models are equipped with TCL 4K Creative Pro upscaling. Both Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi networking options are built-in, while an enhanced Roku TV remote included in the box features a headphone jack and mic, making for easy voice search and private listening.

The C-Series will be available starting this spring, in sizes ranging from a relatively modest 49 inches all the way up to 75 inches.