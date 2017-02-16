Airbnb buys Luxury Retreats to offer more luxurious villas for your vacation

Why it matters to you While Airbnb has a lock on cheap places to stay, it's now looking to diversify its offerings with the acquisition of Luxury Retreats.

If you’re going to go on vacation, go on vacation. And by that, we mean treat yourself. Thanks to Airbnb’s new acquisition, you can certainly do that when it comes to your accommodations.

On February 15, the vacation rental company announced the addition of Montreal-based Luxury Retreats to its portfolio. The luxury vacation rental company offers more than 4,000 homes in 100 destinations around the world, so if you don’t want to stay in the living room of someone’s fifth-floor walkup, perhaps it’s a Luxury Retreat for you.