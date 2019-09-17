Dust off your evening wear, Airbnb is offering a night at Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey fans, how’s your best evening wear looking?

The owners of England’s Highclere Castle, where the hit TV show was filmed, are offering the chance of a one-night stay on November 26, 2019.

The Airbnb listing for the grand location promises the two lucky guests will be “treated like royalty” and have the chance to “live like the Lord or Lady of a stately home.”

You won’t bump into any members of the Crawley family while you’re there, but you will nevertheless be able to enjoy an evening knocking back a tasty cocktail or three in the saloon, followed by a traditional dinner with the owners — the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon — in the State Dining Room while being waited on by Highclere Castle’s own butler.

Following what should be a sumptuous meal, you’ll be served coffee in the castle’s library before retiring to one of the home’s bedrooms. The accommodation includes heating, a hairdryer, and toiletries, though has no Wi-Fi or television. But with all that beautiful parkland to gaze at, that shouldn’t be a problem.

After a good night’s rest, you’ll be served a hearty breakfast before being treated to a private tour of the castle and its expansive grounds.

Finally, to end your stay, you’ll receive a special gift from the owners “so you can enjoy a little bit of Highclere Castle at home.”

The experience costs just $159, but as it’s only a one-time event, you’re going to have be lucky to grab it. Still, if you’re a big fan of the show and have the wherewithal to make it across the pond in November, why not put your name down?

To have a chance of being selected, you’ll need a verified Airbnb profile, positive reviews on the site, and be “passionate about Downton Abbey” — something you can demonstrate in your reservation request.

The opportunity to snag the stay will open on Airbnb’s listing for the castle at midday on October 1 British Standard Time, which is 7 a.m. ET.

The listing will also help to raise money for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the hosts said.

Highclere Castle was completed in the mid-1600s but underwent a major reconstruction in the 19th century to become the building that we recognize today. Downton Abbey was a massive hit during its run from 2010 through 2015, with a spin-off movie heading to theaters this week.

Airbnb likes to occasionally partner with unusual locations to offer one-night specials to its community. Past listings have included “Van Gogh’s bedroom,” a night at the Louvre, and a stay in “the world’s largest grave.”

