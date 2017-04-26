Don’t get up to turn on your AC unit from GE — just ask Alexa to do it instead

Why it matters to you Summer will soon be upon us, and we can't be bothered to get up to turn on our AC. Luckily, GE and Alexa are here to help.

Summer is coming, and with it, your desperate need for air conditioning. But in the 21st century, no longer will you be bothered to physically get up to turn on your window unit. After all, you have to keep movement to a minimum in order to stop sweating.

Luckily, GE Appliances’ connected AC units for windows now integrate with Amazon Alexa for voice-activated capabilities. Thanks to a new Alexa skill from GE Appliances known as Geneva, you can just say, “Alexa, tell Geneva to turn on the air conditioner,” and your air conditioner will obey.

“Consumers today want easier and more convenient ways to control their appliances, and window air conditioners are no exception,” said Mark Evans, product manager of air products at GE. “Now that our connected window air conditioners integrate with Alexa, it’s easier than ever to turn on your air conditioner, adjust the cooling temperature, and more.”

Aside from just turning your unit on and off, you can also ask Alexa about the status of your AC, to set your fan to high (or low), or to enter energy saver mode. Just tell Geneva what to do (by way of Alexa), and you’ll be on your way to a more comfortable living environment in no time.

The new Alexa skill can also be integrated with other connected appliances, so you can actually ask Geneva about the active status of any smart home device you’re using. Moreover, you can now use as many of the same appliances you want (for example, multiple AC units) with the Geneva skill.

GE also promises that it’s added a “dash of personality” to Geneva, “making her sound like a part of the family.” AThe connected window air conditioners include models AEC08LW, AEC10AW, and AEC12AW, and all are available now.