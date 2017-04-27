Instacart will now let you order cookware from Sur La Table

Why it matters to you While you've long been able to order ingredients from Instacart, you'll now be able to stock your kitchen with other necessities, too.

Don’t just get the bacon delivered to your doorstep — get the whole hog, too. Instacart, the online grocer, has now partnered with Sur La Table to ensure that customers can get not only ingredients, but also kitchen tools on-demand. On Wednesday, April 26, the retail delivery service announced a new partnership with the specialty kitchen store that will allow customers to shop for cookware from their mobile devices, and have their selections delivered right to their homes.

Whether you’re looking for a saucepan, a blender, or a new set of placemats or stemware, Sur La Table can help. So the next time you’re planning a dinner party, don’t just think about the menu — think about how (and on what) your cuisine will be served.

“Teaming up with Instacart offers our customers an entirely new, convenient shopping option with Sur La Table,” said Ben Rosenfeld, senior vice president of stores for Sur La Table. “Instacart means that a customer with a dinner party tonight can order a casserole dish and have it delivered in time to cook for their guests.”

Upon launch, kitchen enthusiasts will be able to shop Sur La Table via the Instacart platform in the California Bay Area, Portland, and Chicago. Simply log into the mobile app or go online on a desktop and fill your digital shopping cart to your heart’s content. Then, choose a delivery window and Instacart’s personal shoppers will soon be at your front door.

“Partnering with the best retailers nationwide creates the lifeblood of the Instacart platform.” said Nilam Ganenthiran, senior vice president for Business Development at Instacart. “Sur La Table is a beloved brand, and this partnership allows us to bring our customers a whole new range of products to their doorsteps.”

So get excited, friends. Dinner and everything that you need to make it is just a click away.