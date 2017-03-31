Martha & Marley Spoon partners with AmazonFresh for same-day delivery

Why it matters to you Food tastes best when it is fresh. Martha & Marley Spoon now offers same-day delivery so ingredients don't just sit in the box or fridge.

For people who love cooking, but don’t have time to take a trip to specialty markets, there are many meal kit delivery services available. Now one service has what more than 150 others don’t, same-day delivery.

By partnering up with AmazonFresh, Martha & Marley Spoon allows its users to order a single meal for two in the morning, and find it waiting for them that evening. This allows for the freshest ingredients and a level of spontaneity that can’t be matched.

Martha & Marley Spoon is a newcomer on the meal-kit bandwagon, launching just over a year ago in the summer of 2016. With the field quickly on track to becoming a multi-billion dollar industry, services are going to need to find ways to stand out. With Martha Stewart’s name and support from Amazon, Marley Spoon has a chance to capture both older and younger consumers.

In a conversation with Inc, Marley Spoon CEO Roberto Mastrigli disclosed the company’s growth — since partnering with Stewart, the company has seen a growth rate of 20 percent per month. Now, with the convenience of AmazonFresh, they plan to further expand their service. “It’s clear that this product is interesting and attractive to a wide range of customers,” he said. “It’s a new fun way to bring back cooking to the people.”

Like other meal kits services, Martha & Marley Spoon’s boxes include pre-portioned ingredients to perfectly make one of Stewart’s famous recipes. A wide variety of cuisine is available including fish and chips, Indian curried eggplant, and roasted tomato grilled cheese.

Whether it’s a subscription or on-demand service, each meal comes out to about $24. Users can choose exactly how many dinners they receive per week. Currently, same-day deliveries are only available in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, and Philadelphia.