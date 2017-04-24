Need some help redecorating? Pinterest just released its top 20 trends of 2017

Why it matters to you If you're in need for some inspiration for (re)decorating your home, Pinterest's Home Work Report of 2017 could be a good place to start.

If you’ve always prided yourself on your originality when it comes to home decor, the Pinterest Home Work Report of 2017 may not be the source for you. But if you’re in need of a bit of inspiration for your decorations, then head on over to this enormous digital bulletin board and check out what Pinners across the world are making trendy this year.

“According to Pinterest data, these are the top trending home solutions,” the social media platform explains. “Consider this your cheat sheet of trends everyone will be copying — and not just because they look good, but because they’re rental and budget friendly, and require zero pro DIY skills.”

Keep in mind that this isn’t a list curated by interior designers or architects — rather, this is a truly crowdsourced set of data, and as such, seems to reflect most accurately what Pinterest’s 175 million monthly active users think to be in vogue. To make things easier for you to digest, Pinterest narrowed down the trends to the top 20 across home, food, beauty, and style.

So what’s hot and trendy these days? For your home, consider getting some removable wallpaper, so your walls can change as often as your moods do. You can also address your storage shortage with “solutions that double as decor, like vintage trunks, luggage, and baskets.” And when thinking of your morning routine, you probably ought to invest in a round mirror rather than a square or rectangle. This, Pinterest users believe, will take your reflective surface from being functional to decorative.

Other tips include hanging shower plants in your bathroom to add a pop of color while keeping your floor clean. And since you’re probably steaming up your washroom once a day, you won’t even have to worry about watering your flora. Finally, if you’re redecorating for the summer, you may want to look into warmer tones, like terracotta, which appears to be all the rage this season.

Of course, taking the road less traveled can be fun, but if you’d rather stick to the tried and true, Pinterest may be a good place to start looking.