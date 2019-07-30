Social Media

Pinterest aims to be more than just inspiration with its new shopping hub

Hillary K. Grigonis
By
1 of 2
pinterest new shopping hub personal
Personal Shopping Hub Pinterest
pinterest new shopping hub business catalog 1
Pinterest Catalogs

Pinterest is steadily expanding from a platform for inspiration to a platform that gets that inspiration shipped to your door. On Tuesday, July 30, Pinterest launched updated catalogs and personalized shopping hubs, continuing the network’s expansion into online shopping.

Users will soon see additional personalized shopping suggestions in the home feed. In the home feed, a new icon displays a preview with a handful of products. Tapping on the “picked for you” icon will lead users to a new personalized package of product pins. When a product in the home feed sparks inspiration, clicking on the item will also lead to the personalized shopping hub based on interests, searches, and brands you’ve previously interacted with on the social network.

The updated product catalogs collect products from the same brand in a single location, allowing users to browse for products from a specific retailer. The catalogs are accessible by clicking on the “more from [brand name]” link on a product pin. Catalogs mix a product photo with the price for browsing, while clicking on a product will take users to the retailer’s website to finish shopping. While catalogs launched earlier this year, the updated brand hub takes on a new format, allowing users to browse from in-stock products from the same retailer.

In addition to the updated shopping tools, Pinterest shared results of a study conducted by Neustar looking at how users shop on the platform. While the study suggested twice the return on investment over other social media platforms, the results also indicate that Pinterest users often wait before making a purchase. More than 75% of the sales, the study suggests, came more than a week after the user saw the original ad.

The new catalogs and personalized shopping hubs continue Pinterest’s push as a destination for online shopping. This spring, Pinterest launched the ability for businesses to upload entire catalogs and began bringing more personalized shopping recommendations into the feed. Tuesday’s updates continue adding features with the focus on personalization and catalogs. Last year, Pinterest replaced buyable pins with product pins, adding features such as indicating whether or not a product was in stock.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Tesla will show its cyberpunk, Blade Runner-inspired pickup by the end of 2019
smart home trends ring beams
News

Amazon will give you $5K in free smart home tech and more when you buy a house

You can now get up to $5,000 in Amazon credit if you buy a house through Amazon’s new TurnKey program. The $5,000 incentive includes smart home and home theater equipment along with services like unpacking and cleaning.
Posted By Allison Matyus
best led light bulbs philips hue header
Smart Home

Perfect for that eureka moment: The best LED light bulbs to brighten the night

With traditional incandescent bulbs being gradually phased out, LED bulbs are becoming an affordable and practical way to outfit your home with some slick technology. Here are the best LED light bulbs on the market right now.
Posted By Alina Bradford, Gia Liu
best smart home deals for prime day amazon echo and google 123
Deals

Prime Day smart home deals, what we saw in 2019 and what to expect for 2020

Prime Day 2019 has come and gone, and it's time to consider Prime Day 2020. Prime Day 2019 was bigger for Amazon than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Amazon smart home devices topped the charts in units sold.
Posted By Bruce Brown
August Smart Lock Pro Review
Smart Home

The best smart locks that provide secure keyless entry for your home

A good smart lock should offer a combination of security and convenience. Fortunately, these devices keep your home protected, your family safe, and your belongings secure from possible intruders.
Posted By Erika Rawes
faceapp neural net image editing featured
News

FaceApp says it won’t hold on to your face photos. Should you trust it?

If you use FaceApp, you've given its parent company permission to use your face photos for pretty much anything -- even though the app-maker says it won't use them for nefarious purposes or sell them to a third party.
Posted By Allison Matyus
how to get followers on instagram 1
Social Media

Instagram will give users chance to fix accounts in danger of being banned

Instagram will start issuing warnings for accounts that are in danger of being banned. People will also be able to appeal for the restoration of deleted content through the notifications, instead of having to go to the Help Center.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
pinterest mental health exercises emotional well being activites
Social Media

Relax, new Pinterest tools promote mental health for stressed searchers

Need a confidence boost after a Pinterest fail or stressful workday? Stress-related searches will soon link to mental health resources on Pinterest and exercises such as deep breathing and expressing gratitude.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
News

The FTC’s $5 billion privacy fine on Facebook could’ve been much, much bigger

The federal government almost fined Facebook tens of billions of dollars for privacy violations -- and nearly held CEO Mark Zuckerberg accountable -- instead of the eventual $5 billion settlement between FTC and the social media giant.
Posted By Mathew Katz
unicef global innovations children youth summit kids using a tablet
Social Media

Facebook admits to Messenger Kids security flaw but insists it’s fixed

Facebook has confirmed it missed a flaw in its Messenger Kids app that meant children could have communicated with users who hadn’t been parent-approved. The firm says it has now fixed the issue and contacted those affected.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
what is reddit mac screenshot
Social Media

Mic drop, please: Reddit’s newest awards highlight specific communities

Reddit Community Awards, an addition to Reddit Coins, recognizes top posts and comments in the spirit of that community using inside jokes or pieces of the subreddits culture. The awards are exclusive and custom-designed within each…
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
facebook in court
News

Facebook to pay a historic $5 billion penalty in final settlement with FTC

The FTC has officially penalized Facebook a groundbreaking $5 billion, the largest in FTC history. Facebook will also have to submit to new restrictions, as well as a modified corporate structure that will hold the company accountable in…
Posted By Allison Matyus
facebook ftc fine not enough feat
News

If a $5 billion fine won’t get Facebook under control, what will?

Facebook will pay the Federal Trade Commission a $5 billion fine as part of a settlement over privacy violations announced on Wednesday, but don't expect the company to meaningfully change its behavior. The punishment seems huge, but is not…
Posted By Allison Matyus
lametric sky smart lighting based chinese puzzles
News

The LaMetric Sky gives artistic meaning to smart lighting

The LaMetric SKY is based on ancient Chinese tangram puzzles and designed to fit together in a variety of ways. The lights are now available for preorder and are slated to ship sometime this winter.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
twitter desktop redesign mobile inspired light mode home 1500x1500 eng jv png img fullhd medium copy
Social Media

Does Twitter’s new design make you grumpy? Use this extension to turn back time

Hating on Twitter's new app-like desktop platform with larger controls and a completely new layout? A new Firefox extension will take users back to the old design -- plus there's a built-in workaround for any browser, if you're patient.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis