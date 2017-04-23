The RemoBell is a smart doorbell that lets you answer the door no matter where you are

While the RemoBell relies on 6 AA batteries, because the device only turns on when someone rings your doorbell (or motion is detected), it promises to be power efficient and maintain a long battery life. Moreover, RemoBell claims to have better optical lenses, which are wide-angle rather than fish-eye. That means that you’ll get a 120-degree viewing angle, giving you a more complete sense of the scene at your front door.

Finally, the RemoBell mobile app lets you control just about everything you need from your smartphone. You can check out the Recent Activities log, change the doorbell’s settings, and otherwise maintain control over your domain from the palm of your hand (regardless of whether you’re an iPhone or Android user). The RemoBell comes with a one-year limited manufacturer’s warranty, and starts at $199.