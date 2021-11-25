Which Ring Doorbell should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

On Black Friday, we’ve all come to expect the beset Black Friday deals on technology, and Ring products are no exception. So if you’re surfing around trying to decide which Ring Doorbell to buy, we’re here to help and have rounded up the best Black Friday Ring Video Doorbell deals.

Ring Video Doorbells are the most popular video doorbell on the market. They are ultra-easy to set up and use, and you get all kinds of customizable alerts from simple notifications when someone rings your doorbell, to motion alerts if someone is lurking near your door, and even (on some Ring Doorbells) package detection. We love the Ring Video Doorbell 4 for its vast array of features, high-quality video, and versatility of installation (learn more below). There’s a lot of different video doorbell choices out there. We’ll round up some of the best and most popular. First, here are some popular deals you can get now.







Which Ring Doorbell should you buy on Black Friday?

You can expect that all Ring Video Doorbells will perform the same basic functions: letting you see (in HD video with night vision) and speak to whoever rings the doorbell, allowing you to view deliveries, and enabling motion detection alerts for times when someone may be on your doorstep but doesn’t ring the bell. You can see things live or later because Ring stores these video interactions in the cloud. A Ring Protect subscription may be needed (we recommend getting one so you always have access to footage) to access video recordings.

Ring Video Doorbell 4

Best for: Those who want all the surveillance and security bells and whistles.

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is Ring’s latest model. You can install it with a wired hookup (if you already have that in place), making it great for reliable power. If you don’t have wires, you can also use the internal rechargeable battery. The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is also a good choice for renters or those who plan to move since it can adapt to any kind of installation situation and you can bring it with you when you change residences.

With HD video and night vision you’ve always got eyes on the doorstep. The Video Doorbell 4 also gives you Color Preroll, which lets you see anything that happened just before a doorbell ring is detected. In short, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 gives you most of the best Ring features at a good price.







Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Best for: Small spaces/door frames.

This hard-wired doorbell is a slimmed-down version of the Ring Video Doorbell and is best for narrow doorways or small casings. Even though it’s slim, it does sport some premium features. Naturally, the price is a bit higher for this model.

Ring calls the Video Doorbell Pro 2 its “best-in-class wired doorbell camera with cutting-edge security features,” since this version is enhanced with a taller “Head-to-Toe HD+ Video” view so you can see packages on the doorstep better. Video Doorbell Pro 2 will also send notifications when it detects a package within the specified zone thanks to special Package Alerts, (you do need the Ring Protect subscription for this feature).

The Video Doorbell Pro 2 also has 3D Motion Detection, which can give you an accurate snapshot of just how close someone is to your door. There are built-in Alexa Greetings that answer the door for you, so you don’t need to engage in conversation with any tedious or pushy salespeople. There’s also what’s called the “Bird’s Eye View” that displays motion plotted on an aerial view of your yard so you can see where visitors went or if someone’s hanging around.







Ring Video Doorbell 2020

Best for: Homes with no existing doorbell wiring.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2020 is one of the best mid-priced options for front-of-home security. It’s got most of the basic and expected video doorbell features, plus both battery or hardwired installation options. You can even access package alerts with a Ring Protect subscription on this doorbell if you want, but some of the other premium features like Pre-roll and built-in greetings aren’t available. You also can’t swap out the faceplate on this particular model. So, if the color is important to you, this might not be the best option.







Ring Video Doorbell Wired

Best for: Those on a budget.

If you need some security upgrades but you’re on a tight budget, there’s still a Ring Doorbell option for you. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired can, however, only be used on homes with existing doorbell wiring, so your installation options are more limited. Hard-wiring also means if the power is cut, your doorbell feed is too. Despite the fact this model is hard-wired, installing a Ring Doorbell is pretty easy, and anyone can do it (speaking as a person who has installed several).

With this budget bell, you can still view HD video, day or night, pre-roll video, and talk to whoever’s outside your door. You also get motion detection and alerts, plus the option of using quick replies if you don’t want to engage in doorstep conversations.







If you’re not looking for a Ring solution, there are still plenty of video doorbell deals available this month.

