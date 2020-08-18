If you’re searching for cheap video doorbells, this is the right article. As smart home technology has taken hold in the U.S., video doorbells are one of the most popular devices people add to their homes. We survey major merchants looking for the best video doorbell deals available for Ring, Nest, Arlo, and other brands. If you’re not ready to buy or don’t see what you’re looking for in the lists below, check back often because we will update this post frequently.
Today’s best video doorbell deals
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2$139
Expires soon
Save on a Ring Video Doorbell 2 that been refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro Bundle + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)$350
Expires soon
Perfect for arming your entryway with security. See, hear, and speak to whoever is at your front door through the Ring app. The Echo Dot lets you control your Alexa-enabled ecosystem, hands-free.
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro$120
Expires soon
Save on a Ring Video Doorbell Pro that been refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new.
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro$120
Expires soon
Tested and certified to look and function like a brand new unit, the Ring Video Door Pro monitors your door with 1080 HD video and night vision. Supports dual-band Wi-Fi for the best connection.
All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Dot$230
Expires soon
Bundled deal with a Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Echo Dot (3rd Gen). Compared to VDB 2, the VDB 3 has improved detection, privacy zones, audio privacy, and dual-band Wi-Fi.
Ring Peephole with Chime (Satin Nickel) and Echo Show 5 (Charcoal)$230
Expires soon
Upgrade your door's peephole with a video doorbell that enables you to see, hear, and speak to visitors from your tablet, phone, or the included Echo Show 5.
eufy Security Video Doorbell with free wireless chime$140
Expires soon
Eufy Security 2K Wi-Fi video doorbell has no monthly fees and secure local storage. Two-way audio, human detection, requires existing doorbell wires. Free wireless chime Save $20 with coupon on page.
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Satin Nickel$90
Expires soon
This certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell looks and functions like a brand new unit. Includes motion detection and 2-way talk.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)$300
Expires soon
Ring's Video Doorbell Pro model and a third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker for $199 is an combined savings of $100
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)$100
Expires soon
The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell features 1080 HD video with improved night vision, adjustable motion detection zones, and an audio privacy mode.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video$100
Expires soon
Motion-activated alerts with HD video live streaming and cloud storage. Two-way talk and managment by mobile app or Amazon Alexa.
Arlo Video Doorbell$131
Expires soon
Arlo's video doorbell has HD video with HDR with 180 degree view, 2-way audio, package and motion detection and alerts, a built in siren, and night vision. Connect to existing doorbell wiring.
EZVIZ Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell - Wired$90
Expires soon
EZVIZ Smart Video Doorbell connects to existing doorbell wiring and home Wi-Fi network. Motion-detected alerts launch 1536p 180-degree video with night vision. Compatible with iOS and Android devices.
Ring Peephole Cam - Smart video doorbell$130
Expires soon
Easy installation with existing door peephole. Battery-operated with HD video, two-way talk, and smartphone alerts.
Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)$180
Expires soon
Bundle includes Ring Peephole Cam and a third-generation Echo Dot. See, hear, and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet, or PC.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal)$249
Expires soon
See who's at the front door or talk to the delivery guy without lifting a finger. This bundle includes an Echo Show 5 for hands-free control of the doorbell and your entire Echo ecosystem.
Ring - Video Doorbell 2 - Satin Nickel with Echo Dot$150
Expires soon
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 lets you monitor who comes to your door. The package comes with a 3rd-gen Echo Dot for hands-free control of Alexa-enabled devices.
How to choose a video doorbell
Buying a video doorbell on price alone isn’t necessarily a great idea. There are a number key factors and features to consider before you push the Buy button. The following list of features will help you make your choice among the video doorbell deals above.
- Wired or wireless installation?: Video doorbells are famously easy to install, typically without power tools. Battery-powered models are the easiest of all to install because you can place them anywhere that suits your home. The only downside is of wireless installation is you’ll need to replace or, more often, recharge the batteries. Some models have option solar power accessories that maintain the battery charge. Most wired video doorbells connect to existing doorbell wiring. Making the connection is a simple matter of attaching two wires, but because the video doorbell case is likely larger than the original doorbell, attaching the doorbell bracket may be a bit more of a hassle. Most doorbells include various plates or other mounting options.
- Video quality: In general, higher resolution video is better. You can still find a few video doorbells with 720p video capture, but most devices have 1080p full HD resolution. You’ll see 2K and even 4K video doorbells, but chances are you won’t need that much detail in the video capture. Look for a wide field of video (FOV) and night vision so you can see as much as possible horizontally and vertically. Video doorbells without exception include live view and video capture features. With live view, it’s helpful also to have support for two-way talk, another universal feature (more on two-way talk below).
- Detection and alert features: Video doorbells will begin to capture and record video when someone presses the actual doorbell, but most also have motion detection and sound detection. You can set up alerts with the video doorbell app that will send a text message to your smartphone or to compatible smart home devices so you can either see and talk with people at your door or view the stored video clip at a later time.
- Two-way talk: Two-way talk gives you the ability to chat with whoever is outside your door, whether you’re just inside the door or anyplace in the world where you get a smartphone alert. Full duplex audio, the more natural type, lets both sides speak at once, which is much more natural than half-duplex setups that only allow one party to speak at a time.
- Video Storage: Video clips can be large, especially if you have a 2K or 4K video camera. Some video doorbells include free access to video clips stored in the cloud, usually for a fixed time such as two weeks or 30 days. Other plans charge monthly subscription fees for anything other than live view video. Some models store video recordings on a MicroSD card that plugs into a companion component inside your home.
- Connectivity: All video doorbells work with a mobile app for set up, configuration, and management. Most but not all also work with one or more smart home platforms, most often Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or both. Even if you don’t have smart home devices now, it’s a good idea to buy a compatible video doorbell include you later decide to bring Alexa or Google Assistant into your home.
