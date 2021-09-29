  1. Smart Home
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This smart mug literally glows to let you know how hot it is

By

Do you feel like your coffee gets cold too quickly, or that your coffee just tastes weird in certain mugs? You might be right — some materials cool more quickly or retain the flavor of previous drinks, even after they’re washed. The Glowstone Smart Mug 2 is made out of fine bone china, which means it doesn’t absorb the odor or aroma of other beverages. Your coffee or tea will taste exactly as it’s supposed to, at exactly the temperature it’s supposed to be. And best of all, it glows to let you know it’s warm.

The mug keeps your drink at exactly 145 degrees Fahrenheit for up to an hour. When the mug reaches the ideal temperature, it starts to glow. The Glowstone Smart Mug 2 charges through a Qi charging pad, but all of the electronic components and heating elements are inside the mug. It’s dishwasher safe, so you won’t have to worry about only hand-washing it.

This second iteration of the Glowstone Smart Mug builds on the innovation of the first Glowstone mug but improves the battery life so that it lasts for a full hour. It also gets your drinks to a higher temperature. The mug starts to glow once it reaches the ideal temperature.

Glowstone Smart Mug 2 package contents.

The mug is said to be scratch-resistant, lightweight, and better balanced than the previous model. The mug itself contains 12.5 ounces and comes in a variety of different colors and designs. According to Glowstone, the new smart mug is more durable due to the way the technological components are integrated into the china itself. Since the batteries are sealed within the mug, it slows down the decay of the battery and allows them to last much longer.

The Glowstone Smart Mug 2 builds on an existing premise of smart mugs, but many prior mugs only worked when the mug was placed on the heating pad. USB heating pads work in a similar way. You can place any mug on the pad, and it will keep your drink warm, but it’s not always feasible to keep your mug on the pad at all times. The Glowstone Smart Mug 2 only needs is Qi charging pad until its battery reaches full capacity, after which you can take it with you anywhere in the house.

