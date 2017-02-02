Centrifugal food processor misses target on Kickstarter, will still enter production

Why it matters to you The trend toward releasing home versions of devices previously restricted to professional use is on full display with this food-oriented centrifuge.

Centrifuges have all sorts of uses, including in high-end cuisine, where they can help produce oils, liqueurs, and purees, but they are traditionally rather expensive. The Spinzall was designed to fix all that and its creators launched a crowdfunding campaign for the device in November 2016. Unfortunately it didn’t quite meet its target, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to be made.

The Spinzall works in a similar manner to most centrifuges, whether they’re used for culinary reasons or otherwise. It spins up whatever liquid or puree you put in it so that its contents experience hundreds of times the standard force of gravity, forcing the denser particles to sink, while those of less density rise. This leads to a separation of mixtures, which is where you get all sorts of interesting concoctions.

While scientists or medical staff may use such a system to analyse parts of a person’s blood, when it comes to food, the firm that developed the Spinzall, Booker and Dax, wants people to make fancy vegetable oils or purees of their favorite fruits and vegetables.

The point of the Spinzall is to bring this commercial-grade centrifugal technology into people’s home kitchens. Typically culinary centrifuges cost either thousands of dollars and are oversized for a home kitchen, or are too small to offer much in the way of liquid output. The Spinzall can process up to half a liter per batch and thanks to its pump tube system, that can be expanded exponentially.

Initially priced at $800 (for the non-early-bird version) on its crowdfunding page, the developers managed to sell 674 of them, but that wasn’t quite enough for it to hit its target of $700,000.

Fortunately though, the Chinese manufacturers have accepted a lower minimum order amount, so Booker and Dax is now able to offer the several hundred units it sold to consumers later this year as planned. The first orders were originally slated to be delivered at the end of July, though we’ve now been told that the developers are waiting to hear from the manufacturers as to whether that date may slip in light of the slightly lower number of orders.

We’ll need to wait and see if this goes on sale again in the future, but for now, getting hold of a Spinzall for everyone is a waiting game.