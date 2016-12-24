Can you say 'Petty'? In response to Nokia lawsuit, Apple pulls all Withings products

The holidays haven’t started so well for Apple.

Just a few days after Nokia announced a series of lawsuits against the iEmpire, Apple pulling all Withings products from its digital shelves. What does Withings have to do with any of this, you ask? Well, back in April, Nokia acquired Withings for a cool $191 million, pushing Nokia into the connected device and wearables market. And now, Apple wants nothing to do with either company.

While the Cupertino, California-based company didn’t give a reason for its sudden decision to give the boot to all Withings products, it doesn’t take a genius to conclude that it was related to the recent legal troubles (lawsuits have been filed in both Texas and Germany, with more coming, Nokia insists). Plus, if history is any indication, this is actually a favorite method of Apple’s when it comes to dealing with courtroom disputes. A couple years ago, Apple also removed all Bose products after the company sued Apple-owned Beats in connection with noise-cancelling patents.

But don’t worry, Withings lovers. In the event that Apple wins this lawsuit, you can expect to see these products returned to online stores. At least, Bose earned their place back on Apple’s stocklist once the Beats debacle was over. And it certainly looks as though Apple has the advantage, at least if the stock market is any guide. Nokia’s stock haven’t been doing all that well since the lawsuit was announced. Company shares dropped by nearly 5 percent following reports of the legal action.

For now, however, you won’t be able to find Withings products anywhere in Apple stores, and that includes the Body Cardio Scale, the Smart Body Analyzer, and the Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor. If you search for these or similar Withings products, you’ll find that they’re no longer listed as available on Apple’s online store.