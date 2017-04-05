AT&T will give you free HBO if you sign up for its “Unlimited Plus” plan

Why it matters to you Looking for a new data plan? Free HBO access could be enough to convince you to go for AT&T's.

AT&T wants you to sign up for its unlimited data plan. How is it going to convince you? Apparently by giving anyone who signs up for the “Unlimited Plus” plan free access to HBO. The carrier will offer users free HBO access either through the HBO Go app, or by adding HBO to your existing cable plan.

If you already have an AT&T video account and aren’t paying for HBO, the service will be automatically added to your account at no extra cost — and if you currently already pay for HBO, you’ll now get it free of charge. If you sign up for AT&T Unlimited Plus, that is. The promotion will go into effect on April 6.

AT&T and HBO seem to have a pretty good relationship. Just last month, AT&T began including a free year of HBO access to those that sign up for DirecTV Now. This new deal, however, seems a little better because you will apparently keep your HBO access as long as you stay on AT&T Unlimited Plus, which could potentially be a lot longer than a year. Before this promotion, access to HBO came with a $5 per month price tag.

The news also comes as AT&T is preparing to purchase HBO’s parent company, Time Warner, with a bid of approximately $85 billion.

U.S. carriers in particular are currently engaged in quite the war over who can offer the best unlimited data plan. Zero-rating schemes and free video have been a big part of these offerings in the past few months — and while HBO is currently unique to AT&T, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more similar offerings from other carriers in the near future.