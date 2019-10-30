AT&T is switching things up a little. The company has announced a series of new unlimited plans that start at $65 for a single line, or $35 per line with four lines. There are actually three new unlimited plans on offer — including the Unlimited Starter plan, the Unlimited Extra plan, and the Unlimited Elite plan.

AT&T isn’t the first provider to offer a range of unlimited plans — Verizon has done the same, offering unlimited data in each, but different perks depending on the plan you go for.

As the name suggests, the AT&T Unlimited Starter plan is the least expensive, coming in at $65 for one line, or $35 per line for four lines, bringing the total to $140. This plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data in North America, but that’s about it — so if you want anything extra, you’ll have to upgrade to another one of the AT&T Unlimited plans. Unlimited Starter will be available starting on November 3.

The next step up is the Unlimited Extra plan, which offers the same perks as the Unlimited Starter plan, but it adds 15GB of hot spot data per line, and access to fast speedsup to 50GB. Unlimited Extra is available for $75 for a single line, or $40 per line with four lines, which brings the total to $160. Unlimited Extra will be available starting on November 3.

Last but not least is the Unlimited Elite plan, which offers 30GB of mobile hots pot data per line, and 10GB of high-speed data. Even better than that is that the plan comes with HBO, and will come with HBO Max when it launches in May 2020. It also offers HD streaming — so presumably, the other plans do not. Unlimited Elite is available for $85 for a single line, or $50 per line for four lines, bringing the total to $200. This plan won’t launch alongside the rest — AT&T says it’ll be available in the “coming weeks.”

AT&T is offering a few extra perks as well. For example, the company is offering $700 in credit to customers who add a new line and trade in a qualifying device. As usual, active military, veterans, first responders, and their families can get a 25 percent discount on the plans, so they could pay as little as $27 per line for four lines.

