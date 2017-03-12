Clear out your inbox with the 10 best third-party email apps for iOS

Email is an essential method of communication in our everyday lives, one we use for work and play. But the interminable threads can go on forever, and your inbox can quickly become a cluttered mess. Thankfully, there are many email apps that are designed to help you better manage your inbox. Some apps filter emails based on conversations or popular contacts, while others filter content based attachment type. Below are some of our favorite email apps for iOS, so you can boost your email productivity right on your smartphone.

This email app is built by AOL. You can manage your accounts from a unified inbox, and it supports Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, iCloud, Hotmail, AOL Mail, and even your corporate accounts. It also manages your email by organizing it into distinct categories, so that you can filter emails based on the attachment type, whether they’re starred or snoozed, and several other facets. You can even customize the touch gestures, which you can then use for archiving, deleting, and starring your messages. This app is compatible with iMessage for iOS.

Newton is a subscription-based service that costs $50 a year. It works with several other email services, including Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, Outlook, iCloud, Exchange, and all IMAP accounts. It also has many of the features we’ve come to expect in an email app, including Snooze, Read Receipts, Send Later, and Connected Apps. This is a great app that is also compatible with the Apple Watch.

Inbox is a different way of dealing with your email. One of the best parts about it is that it will bundle similar emails together so that you can deal with them all at once. The app also houses a very useful ‘pin’ feature, which allows you to easily pin important emails to the top of the app so that you can access them more easily later on. Inbox really tries to tackle the problem of messy inboxes. If you’re constantly having to deal with a large number of emails, this third-party app should definitely make your shortlist.

Microsoft Outlook is one of the best email clients for iOS. It offers several attractive features, one of them being Focused Inbox. The way this works is that Outlook will present only the most important emails to you, instead of showing you a big list of every email you get. The emails you see are emails from contacts that you interact with most frequently. Next to that, you will see a tab labeled Other. This is where the less important, bulk emails will be. You can also see your calendars, and you can add Gmail or iCloud accounts. This app is even compatible with the Apple Watch.

If you use Google services, then the official Gmail app is a must-have. It supports multiple accounts, and it integrates perfectly with all Google services. You can manage calendar invites or invitations to edit a document directly within Google Docs. Speaking of Google Docs, when you attach files, they will seamlessly integrate with Google Drive, so you can share them via the cloud.

VMware Boxer

Boxer’s main attraction is its ability to deal with emails in bulk using your own custom gestures. This app works with several cloud apps, too, including Dropbox, Box, Google Drive, and others. Much like Dropbox and Outlook, the design of the app is modern and clean, and this makes it very intuitive to work with. It’s an ideal solution if you need to manage emails in each of your accounts individually, or in a combined inbox. Download now from: App Store

Inky

If you have an Exchange or IMAP account, then Inky offers end-to-end encryption for your emails. If you compose an email and the recipient doesn’t have Inky, then the person will receive a link where they can view the email only after they verify their identity. The idea is that only the intended recipient will be able to read the email, as the message will be decrypted on their device locally. Inky supports AES-256 encryption, and only you have access to your private keys. If you’re looking for a secure option for sending and receiving emails, give Inky a try. Download now from: App Store

Spark

Here’s another app that wants to take all your emails and organize them by categories within a unified inbox. Spark gives you a lot of freedom by allowing you to set swipe gestures. The app works with cloud services, too, allowing you to attach files from Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive. It even works with apps such as Readability, Pocket, Evernote, and OneNote. Similar to a chat app, Spark allows you to quickly reply to someone with a “Like” or “Thanks.” Spark is also compatible with Apple Watch. Download now from: App Store

Triage

Triage aims to tackle the complexity of email on your smartphone, helping you to clean up the clutter and quickly reply to messages. When you log into your inbox, your new messages appear as a stack of cards. You can deal with them with a few gestures — just swipe up to archive a message or down to keep it in your inbox. If you want to deal with a particular email quickly, you can also tap the message to reply. Triage supports Gmail, Yahoo, and iCloud Mail, and most email services that support IMAP. Download now from: App Store