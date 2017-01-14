Use military-grade materials to protect your iPad with the Buckingham Case from Gear4

Your iPad may not hold military secrets, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be protected by military-grade materials. Meet the new Buckingham iPad TPU flip case range from Gear4, an impact protection case brand from the U.K. Featuring D3O, the company’s famous shock absorbing technology that promises enhanced impact protection, the Buckingham case claims to combine “modern forms and materials to deliver the ultimate combination of sleek protection.”

So what’s so special about D3O? For one, it’s the same material used by the U.S. military in its combat uniforms. And even off the battlefield, the material is wildly popular. In the sports world, D3O can be found in football helmets, as well as in protective gear worn by pro athletes like Usain Bolt, and Olympic skiers. Sure, you probably won’t be putting your iPad through the same stresses that these bodies must undergo, but you can rest assured knowing that even if you did, you (or rather, your iPad) would be well protected.

The unique molecular structure of the D3O technology contains the secret to its protective capabilities. As GEAR4 explains, “In standard conditions the molecules flow freely allowing the material to remain soft and flexible, but on impact lock together to absorb and dissipate the impact energy, which means your device stays safe when dropped.”

But the Buckingham case won’t just keep your iPad safe. It also features a functional design, like a standing option that allows you to work with your iPad in landscape at a desk, table, or on your lap. The case also comes with four slots that can hold business or credit cards. The two larger slots in the Buckingham allow for document storage, and the case’s unique clip closures ensure that your device remains safe during transport.

The case is available for iPad mini 4, Air2/Pro 9.7-inch, and Pro 12.9-inch. The case starts at around $60.