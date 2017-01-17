Daydream believer: Google’s VR headset is only $50 at the moment

If you’ve been holding off picking up Google’s excellent Daydream View virtual reality headset, then here’s some news that may sway you to splash out. It’s currently priced at $50 through the Google Play store, cutting the regular retail price by $30. You also get free shipping, just to sweeten the deal a little more.

The Daydream View is compatible with the excellent Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, and brings Google’s Daydream VR store and all the associated apps and content to life. Slot the phone into the front panel, clip it in place, and you’re immediately transported to a virtual world. Both the headset and the VR store are similar to the experience provided by Samsung’s Gear VR, but with one key difference: The wireless controller.

Instead of controls on the headset, or the need to pay out more for a gamepad, Google gives you a little handheld controller with the Daydream View. It’s like a small television remote, but acts like a VR laser pointer, letting you quickly select items and interact with apps while wearing the headset. It’s intuitive, simple to learn, and surprisingly fun to use. It gives Daydream a big advantage over the Gear VR and older Google Cardboard VR headsets.

The Daydream VR headset is comfortable to wear, the fabric body looks great and it’s pleasingly soft to touch. The basic grey model is joined by a white and crimson colored version, and all three can be purchased at the reduced price at the moment. We’re especially taken with the crimson model.

This isn’t a permanent price drop, but you don’t have to rush out and buy one today, so don’t worry if you have to wait until payday. The $50 price is expected to remain until February 25. Sadly, price reductions haven’t been seen outside the U.S. Google Play store yet, but that may change in the future.

Just remember that to use Daydream, you need a Daydream compatible phone. At the moment, the only official phones that support the software are Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL, although others are expected to join it this year.