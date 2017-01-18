18 annoying Galaxy S7 Edge problems and how to fix them

In a smartphone beauty contest, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge would be extremely tough to beat. It’s not just a pretty phone, though. It’s also powerful and feature-packed, but it’s not perfect.

We’ve been digging around to see what Galaxy S7 Edge problems are cropping up most often online. We’ve identified a few issues here, and we’ve got ideas on how to fix them or work around them. The first thing you’ll want to do, to safeguard that slippery, fragile, fingerprint-prone glass, is to snag a new case.

More: Don’t live on the edge, check out the best Galaxy S7 Edge cases

Glitch: Fingerprint scanner not working

Sometimes, you may find that your S7 Edge suddenly stops recognizing your fingerprints and you have to input your PIN or password to gain access. There’s no obvious cause for this. You may also find that entering new fingerprints doesn’t work. Here’s what to do:

Potential solutions: