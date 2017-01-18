18 annoying Galaxy S7 Edge problems and how to fix them

In a smartphone beauty contest, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge would be extremely tough to beat. It’s not just a pretty phone, though. It’s also powerful and feature-packed, but it’s not perfect.
We’ve been digging around to see what Galaxy S7 Edge problems are cropping up most often online. We’ve identified a few issues here, and we’ve got ideas on how to fix them or work around them. The first thing you’ll want to do, to safeguard that slippery, fragile, fingerprint-prone glass, is to snag a new case.
Glitch: Fingerprint scanner not working
Sometimes, you may find that your S7 Edge suddenly stops recognizing your fingerprints and you have to input your PIN or password to gain access. There’s no obvious cause for this. You may also find that entering new fingerprints doesn’t work. Here’s what to do:
Potential solutions:
- Start with a simple reset by holding down the Power and Volume down buttons together until your S7 Edge turns off. You might find the fingerprint sensor is back to normal after this.
- If it’s still not working, then try wiping the cache partition. Turn the S7 Edge off by holding the Power button and then tapping Power off. When it’s off, hold down the Power, Volume up, and Home buttons simultaneously until the device turns on. You can let go and you should see the Android icon and then the recovery screen. Use Volume down to highlight wipe cache partition and then Power to select it. Highlight yes and then Power again to select. When it’s done press Power to select Reboot system now.
- If the fingerprint scanner still doesn’t work after that, then it’s time to contact Samsung about a repair.