Google’s $20 Project Fi referral program has been extended ‘indefinitely’

Why it matters to you If you're a Project Fi subscriber, you could get a little extra cash just for referring your friends. If you're not, you could get cash just for signing up.

Project Fi has been hailed for many reasons, the biggest of which being that, unlike with major carriers, customers will get reimbursed for any data that they didn’t use but paid for at the start of the month. It’s customer base, however, has not been huge.

Google in trying to change that launched a referral program giving subscribers $20 in credit for each new subscriber they refer. That program was set to last until January 11, but some users noticed that it continued functioning even after that date — now, according to Google, the program will be active “indefinitely.”

The feature is called “Refer a Friend,” and in the Project Fi app you’ll find it in the Account tab. When you refer a friend, you’ll get a little code that you can send to your contacts, and anyone who signs up to Project Fi with the code will get $20 of credit for both themselves and the referrer.

To qualify for the promotion, users need to have signed up to Project Fi for 30 days, and cannot have signed up before. Not only that, but users also have to sign up for two months of service, and the person referring other people has to have an account in good standing. Finally, the amount of referrals a person can make is limited to 10.

It’s certainly an interesting way for Google to try and get more subscribers, and it makes sense. Project Fi is already far cheaper than most major wireless carriers for many people, and the fact that you get reimbursed for data you don’t use makes the deal even sweeter. Project Fi costs $20 per month as a base charge, and on top of that you’ll pay $10 per gigabyte of data you use. But if you pay for 2GB at $20, and only end up using 1.6GB, you’ll get $4 back to go toward your next bill.

Updated on 01-18-2017 by Christian de Looper: Added news that program would be extended “indefinitely.”