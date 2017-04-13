Want to record your iPhone or iPad screen? Here’s how to do it on Mac and Windows

So you want to record your iPad or iPhone screen? Well, there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that there are programs available that allow you to do this. The bad news is that there are no iOS apps that can record your iOS device’s screen. Apple does not allow screen recording apps in the App Store, so you’ll have to find a program that can do this for you. But don’t worry, because we’re here to help.

Mac users will have the easiest time recording their iPhone or iPad screens because they can use Quicktime, while Windows users will have to rely on third-party programs. Some of these third-party programs are more feature rich than Quicktime, so in some circumstances Mac users can also benefit from going this route.

Record your iPhone or iPad on a Mac with Quicktime

The easiest way to record your iOS device’s screen on a Mac is simply to plug it in, open Quicktime, and record from there. Apple has ended support for Quicktime on Windows, and you won’t be able to do this on a Windows computer anyway. We’ve already had a warning from the Department of Homeland Security to uninstall Quicktime from Windows, so installing this program on a Windows computer is not something we would recommend. This iPhone screen recording method is the easiest, but it is only for Mac users.

QuickTime for Mac

Step 1: Plug in your iOS device to your Mac and open Quicktime.

Step 2: Go to File > New Movie Recording.

Step 3: Click the arrow next to the Record button.

Step 4: Choose the device that you want to record.

Step 5: Click the Record button to start recording your iOS device’s screen.

That’s all there is to recording an iPad or iPhone screen with Quicktime on a Mac. It will detect whether you have your device in portrait mode or landscape and record the screen accordingly.