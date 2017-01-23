Huawei gives U.K. fans an opportunity to get the Honor 6X for free

Why it matters to you By giving folks a free phone to review, Huawei continues its push to improve its Honor brand.

Unveiled during CES 2017, Huawei’s Honor 6X took Digital Trends by surprise with its smooth performance, solid camera, and great build quality, all wrapped up in a $250 package that took its predecessor and other budget phones to task. Fortunately for Huawei fans, the company now gives them the opportunity to receive the phone for free.

Unlike other giveaways, which might have entrants share something through Twitter or Facebook, Huawei wants folks to go through Honor’s website and register your information. You have through January 26 to complete registration, and when all is said and done, five entrants will be chosen and have the Honor 6X sent to them.

After the winners receive the phone, they must run it through its paces and provide a review. Their reviews must address the Honor 6X’s dual-camera setup, 3,340mAh battery, and octa-core Kirin 655 chipset with 3GB RAM, three of the phone’s standout features that earned it plenty of praise in Digital Trend’s review. According to Wilkin Lee, Honor’s sales and marketing manager in the United Kingdom, having winners review the phone allows Huawei to “get feedback from our fans directly,” with Lee adding that he is “looking forward to seeing what the Honor 6X is capable of in the hands of our fans.”

The program is only open to U.K. residents; it is unknown whether it will expand to other territories.

If you are not one of the five winners, at least the Honor 6X is available for a relatively inexpensive $250 unlocked, though the phone will not work with carriers like Sprint and Verizon. The phone went for a cheaper $200 during a flash sale on January 11, which Huawei deemed a great success after the phone sold out in 25 minutes. Huawei held a second flash sale one week later, but it is unknown whether there will be any more.