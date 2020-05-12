Best Honor 9X Pro cases and covers

The Honor 9X Pro is an excellent budget smartphone. Released this year and priced at around $270, it continues Honor’s tradition of producing affordable Android devices that marry solid functionality with clean designs. It looks and feels great, thanks in no small part to its glass body, which provides a comfortably smooth and alluringly reflective sheen. However, we all know that glass is notoriously breakable, so if you’ve bought an Honor 9X Pro or are thinking of buying one, it would be a very good idea to get yourself a protective case.

To help you choose a suitable protective cover, here are five of the best Honor 9X Pro cases available right now.

Nillkin Super Frosted Shield Matte Cover Case

Made from environmentally friendly PC materials, this Nillkin Honor 9X Pro case is coated with dustless matte UV paint, which not only looks the part but also provides a good balance of rigidity and flexibility. It’s water resistant and dustproof, and also resistant to fingerprint smudges and other smears. Just as importantly, it feels comfortable to hold and fits the Honor 9X Pro very snugly, with tidy cutouts for all the phone’s buttons.

Flyme for Honor 9X Pro Case

For those who value protection over sleekness, the Flyme cover is one of the best Honor 9X Pro cases you can find right now. Its matte black design may not win any fashion awards, but it’s made with a combination of PC and carbon fiber that will defend your Honor 9X Pro against most nasty shocks. At the same time, even though it doesn’t look spectacular, it’s still a very comfortable and functional case to hold. It also comes with a tempered glass screen protector, which should protect the Honor 9X Pro’s display from most moderate drops and bumps.

Hoomil Premium Leather Folio Honor 9X Pro Wallet Case

No self-respecting smartphone should be without a decent leather case, and the Honor 9X Pro has its candidate in the form of the Hoomil Premium Leather Folio case. This case is made from a combination of high-quality polyurethane leather and flexible thermoplastic polyurethane, so it combines sturdy protection with stylish good looks. Basically, it looks like a leather wallet, but the TPU lining will protect your Honor 9X Pro from everyday punishment. It also comes with two slots for credit cards and a money slot, as any wallet should.

Tudia Merge Honor 9X Pro Case with Dual Layer Protection

This is one of the best Honor 9X Pro cases you can find if you’re looking for a slimline cover that doesn’t weigh you down too much or feel cumbersome. It’s constructed from a soft TPU underlining with a hard PC coating, providing a balanced mix of strength and suppleness. The two layers also give it added protection against shocks and falls, with the case offering certified military-grade protection. However, the curved edges and rounded corners also make it very enjoyable to hold, while it has a slim profile that will fit easily in your pocket.

Mofi Protective Art Fabric Case for Honor 9X Pro

This is another very good Honor 9X Pro case. Its underlying body is made from a mix of TPU and PC, but its surface is lined with fabric, giving it a more sophisticated and mature look than the average smartphone case. Its fabric lining offers excellent grip and comfort, yet the TPU and PC will save your Honor 9X Pro from incurring any serious damage. Its raised edges also help keep the phone’s touchscreen out of harm’s way. All in all, it’s a very tidy case and surprisingly durable. It comes in a choice of blue or gray trim.

