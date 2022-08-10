The iPhone 12 Pro is a powerful flagship of the iPhone 12 range. With a 6.1-inch display, powerful new A14 Bionic processor, and an upgraded camera, the iPhone 12 Pro is a reasonably sized iPhone for power users.

Apple's Ceramic Shield claims to protect iPhones better than ever before, but if we were you, we'd still slap a case on our new iPhone. Cases come in a range of forms, and choosing the right one for you is a case of deciding what you need it for. We've checked the biggest case makers and grabbed some of their best cases, and explained what's good (and not so good) about each of them, so you can make your choice. Here are the best iPhone 12 Pro cases and covers.

Don't have an iPhone 12 Pro? Then make sure to check out our articles for the best iPhone 12 cases, best iPhone 12 Mini cases, and best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases. Want a bigger upgrade? Take a look at the best iPhone 13 series phones.

Official Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

Pros Silky and soft feel

Rigorously tested

Compatible with wireless charging

Multiple color options to choose from Cons No fancy designs

Sometimes the best case is an official one, like this silky, soft-touch silicone case from Apple. With a microfiber lining for protection, it comes in a wide range of colors including this rather charming black — our pick of the bunch. Apple puts its cases through thousands of hours of testing, so you can rest assured your new iPhone is protected from drops and scratches. It’s compatible with wireless charging too, and has built-in magnets to snap-on your MagSafe charger and accessories.

Official Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

Speck Presidio2 Grip Case

Pros 13 foot drop protection

Airbag technology for absorbing shock

99% reduction in bacteria growth Cons The grips are not as good as advertised

What has airbags to protect your phone from drops of up to 13 feet and comes with a lifetime warranty? The Presidio2 Grip case from Speck. Armor Cloud Technology works like an airbag, with air capsules that compress and suspend your phone on impact, absorbing shock and protecting it from damage. Your phone case will stay cleaner for longer too thanks to Microban antimicrobial protection, which delivers a 99% reduction in bacteria growth. The soft-touch, scratch-resistant finish feels pleasingly smooth in hand, while no-slip grips keep your phone where it should be. Round this out with a slim, pocket-friendly design and compatibility with wireless charging and you have yourself one of the best protective cases around.

Speck Presidio2 Grip Case More

Gear4 Battersea Case

Pros 16 feet of drop protection

Soft-touch and textured finish

RepelFlex antimicrobial treatment Cons No color options

If you’re the type of person who embraces everything life throws at you, then a phone case that does the same is a must. The Battersea Case from Gear4 offers an impressive 16 feet of drop protection thanks to D30, material used by pro athletes and the military. Its slim design and soft-touch, textured finish not only looks stylish but prevents drops in the first place. This case has a RepelFlex antimicrobial treatment that guards against degradation from microorganisms and inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria. You can pick it up with a clear conscience too, as it’s partly constructed from recycled plastic. It comes in black with vibrant orange detailing.

Gear4 Battersea Case

Casetify Ultra Impact Case

Pros Beautiful, eye-catchy design

9.8 feet of drop protection

Eliminates 99% of bacteria Cons Quite pricey

May be too flamboyant for some

When life gives you lemons … put them on your phone case. This vibrant clear case from Casetify features colorful artwork by Amsterdam-based artist Bodil Jane, perfect for brightening up even the dullest days. Constructed with qitech, shock-absorbing material that provides up to 9.8 feet of drop protection, the Ultra Impact case has a raised bezel around the screen, a flash-absorbing camera ring and a durable, scratch-resistant finish. The case is treated with DEFENSiFT antimicrobial coating which eliminates 99% of bacteria, and you can customize it with a monogram or initials. You can attach your MagSafe charger too, although the adhesion won’t be as strong as with a case containing magnets.

Casetify Ultra Impact Case

Incipio Organicore Case

Pros Made of 100% compostable material

Eight feet of drop protection

Works with wireless charging and MagSafe chargers

Great color options Cons The color comes off

The buttons are hard to press

Feel superior about your choice of phone case by selecting a case that’s not only good news for your phone, but an excellent choice for the environment, too. Incipio’s Organicore case is formulated from a material made from plants, making it 100% compostable. It will break down completely in a compostible environment — and Incipio promises to plant a tree for every case sold too. It’s more than just eco-friendly though, with Impact Strut Technology providing eight feet of drop protection and a raised bezel around the screen that stops it from ever touching down. This case works with wireless charging and MagSafe chargers, and comes with a lifetime guarantee, so it’s well worth the price of entry. We’d opt for the Eucalyptus shade, a fresh, minty green, but it’s also available in charcoal or a speckled natural beige variant.

Incipio Organicore Case

RhinoShield SolidSuit Case

Pros Trusted brand

Fully customizable case with various color options

11 feet drop protection

Honeycomb structure absorbs impact Cons A bit bulkier than other cases

RhinoShield is a name you can trust when it comes to protecting your phone from life’s little hazards. The SolidSuit can be customized to suit your tastes, with a range of colors and designs — you can even change the color of button covers for a contrasting look, or design your own case if you’re feeling particularly creative. There’s no need to worry about your phone slipping through your fingers thanks to the scratch-resistant matte finish that provides excellent grip — and if by chance your phone does hit the ground, you’ll be pleased to hear this case provides military-grade drop protection of up to 11 feet, so unless you’re extremely tall and at the top of a ladder, you should be covered. The interior of the case features a honeycomb structure that’s designed to absorb 10% more impact. We’d opt for the navy blue version, pictured, but could be tempted to add contrasting button covers in Royal Blue.

RhinoShield SolidSuit Case

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Pros Well-known brand

Has airbags in the corners

Protects camera lens

Has a hidden compartment on the back Cons Doesn't offer the best drop protection

Spigen is one of our favorite case makers for a reason, and the Slim Armor CS is one of its best cases. It’s a dual-layer case that uses hard polycarbonate and flexible TPU to provide a mix of hard and soft that guards against a range of damage, including drops. Airbags in the case’s corners protect against drops, adding shock-dispersion, and a raised edging around the display and camera lenses mean it’s protected against grit and dirt. The real drawer is the hidden compartment on the back. This slim pocket can hold up to two cards or some spare cash, making it an excellent way to forgo carrying a wallet while you’re out.

Spigen Slim Armor CS More

Ringke Air + Shoulder Strap Case

Pros Comes with a cross-body shoulder strap

Shock-absorbent TPU

Very budget-friendly Cons The strap isn't the best quality

A clear case is a must-buy if you want to show off your phone’s style while keeping it protected, but many clear gel cases are on the thinner side, so sacrifice some protection. Not so with Ringke. This version of the Air case comes with a cross-body shoulder strap that attaches to the lanyard attachment points at the bottom of the case. Sling the strap around your shoulders and drops are all but impossible. But even without the strap, the case’s protection is pretty good. The slim TPU is flexible and shock-absorbent, and it’ll protect well against scratches and minor bumps. There’s a raised bezel to elevate the screen, and the price is reasonable.

Ringke Air + Shoulder Strap Case

Peel Super-Thin Case

Pros Ultra-slim at just 0.35mm thick

Raised border to protect the screen

Resists fingerprints

Good color options Cons Won't offer the best protection

Apple has done everything it can to keep the iPhone 12 Pro’s size and weight down, so it would be a shame to add too much bulk to your phone with a case. That’s where Peel comes in. Specializing in ultra-slim cases, Peel’s Super Thin case is just 0.35mm thick, which is so thin it’s semi-transparent. It’s branding-free, so you can pretend you’re not using a case, and there’s an extremely subtle raised border around the edges of the display and camera lenses. The matte coating means it’s resistant to fingerprints and smears, and it comes in a variety of colors.

Peel Super-Thin Case More

UAG Outback Bio Series

Pros Made from special bioplastics that are 100% compostable

Meets military standards for drop tests

Comes in recyclable packaging Cons Only four color options

Apple is making big steps in terms of sustainability and impact on the environment, so it makes sense you’d pick a case that’s also dedicated to more environmentally-friendly aims. UAG’s Outback Bio case is made from special bioplastics that are 100% compostable, as well as adhering to UAG’s usual high level of protection. It meets military standards for drop tests, is wireless charging compatible, and is slim enough to easily slip into a pocket or bag. The packaging is also completely recyclable, with soy-based inks and minimal use of adhesives.

UAG Outback Bio Series More

Otterbox Otter + Pop Symmetry Series

Pros Well-known brand

Meets three times the military standard for drops

Has raised edges for extra protection Cons Expensive

What’s better than Otterbox’s excellent Symmetry case? Otterbox’s Symmetry case combined with a PopSocket PopGrip, that’s what. Pop out the PopGrip and you’ll be able to use it to keep a hold of your iPhone while taking selfies, or use it to prop your phone up on a flat surface. You can swap the PopSocket out and replace it to fit your style, and it slots against the back of the case so it doesn’t catch when slipping into pockets. But even without the PopGrip, it’s an exceptional case. Otterbox claims it meets three times the military standard for drops, and raised edges help to protect the most vulnerable parts of your phone. It’s expensive, like all Otterbox cases, but we think it’s worth it if you need serious protection and love a PopSocket.

Otterbox Otter + Pop Symmetry Series

Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case

Pros Comes in attractive designs

Has a shock-resistant bumper

Decent protection against minor scratches and bumps Cons Quite expensive

Not the best for protecting against heavy impacts

If you want your iPhone to be as stylish as you are, then look no further than this hardshell case from Kate Spade New York. It comes in a number of different designs to match any style you have going, including the Hollyhock Floral Clear, which shows your phone’s design off with a beautiful graphic print laid over the top. It’s not all beauty and no brawn either, as the hardshell is joined by a shock-resistant bumper around the outside, giving decent protection. It’s not going to be the super-protective case for an explorer, but it’s still a great choice for the stylish.

Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case More

Tech21 Eco Art Case

Pros Made from 100% biodegradable materials

10 feet drop protection

MagSafe compatible Cons Pricier than other cases

If your aesthetic involves environmental responsibility, style, and protection, you might assume you won’t be able to find a perfect case. Well, Tech21 has the perfect case for you. The Eco Art case is made from 100% biodegradable materials, offers drop protection from up to 10 feet (three meters), and sports a number of exclusive designs, including the Terazzo Orange featured above. It’s also compatible with iPhone’s MagSafe feature, which is definitely a bonus — but it is somewhat expensive, so you’ll have to decide if it’s worth the money to you.

Tech21 Eco Art Case

Nodus Fender + Micro Dock

Pros Has an Italian leather back

Has a luxurious and supple texture

Compatible with MagSafe

Comes with a Nodus Micro Dock Cons Not everyone likes leather cases

Doesn't offer the best protection

Leather is a superior material, so it’s only logical that it’s characteristic of classy protective cases. This leather case from Nodus may not be a wallet case, but it’s an excellent choice if you’re looking for a combination of style impact and not dealing with the hassles of a wallet case. This case features polycarbonate and TPU, with an Italian leather back. Not only does leather have a luxurious and supple texture, but it also adds an air of professionalism and class to your phone. It’s compatible with MagSafe, and it also comes with a Nodus Micro Dock — more or less a magnet you can use to attach your phone to surfaces. It’s strong and stylish, and while it’s highly-priced, it’s not a bad price for real leather of this quality.

Nodus Fender + Micro Dock

Lifeproof Fre Rugged Case

Pros It's waterproof, snowproof, dirtproof, and drop-proof

Has a built-in screen cover

Built using 60% recycled plastic Cons Quite expensive

Somewhat bulky

Lifeproof is a case maker you have to check out if you’re looking for top-of-the-line protection. It made the Fre case especially for active people who don’t want to worry about their phone breaking while they’re on the go. The Fre is waterproof, snowproof, dirtproof, and drop-proof, and while it may not be the sleekest, most stylish, or smallest case around, it’s undoubtedly one of the most protective. Even better, it's built using 60% recycled plastic so you're not harming the environment. There’s all-around protection with the built-in screen cover, and it has plugs for all the ports. The case is a little pricey, but it’s worth the cost for the secure protection it offers. It also takes some time to manufacture, but patience will pay for itself in optimal protection.

Lifeproof Fre Rugged Case

Editors' Recommendations