The best OnePlus 10T cases and covers

Paula Beaton
By

The OnePus 10T is finally here, the more affordable sibling of the OnePlus 10 Pro and the company's first flagship "T" handset since the OnePlus 8T landed. If you've bagged yourself one of these devices, you'll want to protect that Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and gorgeous 6.7-inch Full HD display from bumps and drops. There are already some great cases and covers around to choose from, whether you prefer to show your phone off in a clear case or keep it protected in a rugged cover. We've done the hard work and rounded up some of the best OnePlus 10T cases currently available, and we'll add to this list as new cases are released.

FTRONGRT Cover for OnePlus 10T Case, Magnetic Clamshell, Leather PC,Transparent Window Window, with Bracket, Suitable for OnePlus 10T Protective case.Black

FTRONGRT Magnetic Transparent Window Case

Jump to details
YukeTop Soft TPU Protective Case

YukeTop Soft TPU Protective Case

Jump to details
MAOUICI PU Leather Wallet Case and Screen Protector for OnePlus 10T

MAOUICI PU Leather Wallet Case and Screen Protector

Jump to details
AQGG Soft Silicone Clear Case for OnePlus 10T

AQGG Soft Silicone Clear Case

Jump to details
YukeTop Hard Rugged Case for OnePlus 10T

YukeTop Hard Rugged Case

Jump to details
The OnePlus 10T in the FTRONGRT Magnetic Transparent Window Case, with a window showing notifications.

FTRONGRT Magnetic Transparent Window Case

Pros
  • Transparent window lets you see date and time
  • Magnetic closure
  • Folds out into a kickstand
Cons
  • Need to download the app to see date and time

Available in a choice of six colors, this case from FTRONGRT consists of a hard PC shell with soft inner and outer leather and a transparent window that allows you to see the date and time without opening the case (though you do need to download the manufacturer's app to do so).

Strong magnets ensure this case stays closed when in your pocket or bag, and the foldover nature of the case means your phone's screen stays safe from scratches and scrapes. This case also folds out into a handy kickstand for video calls or Netflix binges on the go.

FTRONGRT Cover for OnePlus 10T Case, Magnetic Clamshell, Leather PC,Transparent Window Window, with Bracket, Suitable for OnePlus 10T Protective case.Black

FTRONGRT Magnetic Transparent Window Case

Yuketop Soft TPU Protective Case for the OnePlus 10T in black, with a checkered pattern.

YukeTop Soft TPU Protective Case

Pros
  • Ultra-thin and lightweight
  • Grippy finish
  • Cool checkered pattern
Cons
  • There's better drop protection out there

This simple case from YukeTop gets the job done. Made from soft, flexible, shock-absorbent TPU, it's ultra-thin and lightweight yet does a great job protecting your phone against knocks and drops. The grippy textured shell ensures it won't slip through your fingers, while the raised bezels around the screen and camera keep your new phone's most delicate areas safe should you drop it. The sleek, raised, checkered pattern looks stylish, and the case comes in a choice of four colors, including classic black.

YukeTop Soft TPU Protective Case

YukeTop Soft TPU Protective Case

The MAOUICI Leather Wallet Case for the OnePlus 10 Pro in a tan colorway.

MAOUICI PU Leather Wallet Case and Screen Protector

Pros
  • Soft PU leather construction
  • Slots for credit cards and ID
  • Choice of colors
  • Bundled with tempered glass screen protector
Cons
  • PU leather won't age quite as well as genuine leather

A classic leather wallet case is a must for 360-degree protection for your phone. With this one from MAOUICI, you don't even need a separate screen protector, though you get a separate 9H-hardness tempered glass protector bundled with the case. The case itself is crafted from soft but durable environmentally-friendly PU leather and comes in a choice of four colors, though we love the tan (pictured).

As well as providing superior protection, this leather wallet case is slim and lightweight, with a handy card slot to hold your cards, ID, or notes, plus precise cutouts for ports and speakers, so you won't need to remove the case to charge your phone. It also folds out into a kickstand for hands-free viewing or video calls.

MAOUICI PU Leather Wallet Case and Screen Protector for OnePlus 10T

MAOUICI PU Leather Wallet Case and Screen Protector

The OnePlus 10T in AQGG's Soft Silicone Clear Case, showing off the phone from various angles.

AQGG Soft Silicone Clear Case

Pros
  • Clear case shows off your phone
  • Lightweight and flexible
  • Slim enough to stash in a pocket
  • Range of design choices
Cons
  • Not the best protection, but you get what you pay for

Prefer a clear case to show off your new OnePlus phone? This one from AQGG is made from soft, flexible silicone. You can actually choose from a wide range of patterns on a transparent case or go for the 100% crystal clear option. The lightweight silicone offers flexible shock absorption while resisting dust and scratches, keeping your phone looking as good as new, while the slim-fit design makes this case ideal for those who stash their phone in a pocket. For under $6, this is affordable protection that also looks good.

AQGG Soft Silicone Clear Case for OnePlus 10T

AQGG Soft Silicone Clear Case

YukeTop Hard Rugged Case in blue for the OnePlus 10T, showing off a futuristic style.

YukeTop Hard Rugged Case

Pros
  • Range of colors to choose from
  • Cool futuristic design
  • Raised bezel around screen and camera
  • Built-in rear magnets for magnetic accessories
Cons
  • Not the best for drop protection

Prefer your cases on the rugged side? This futuristic-looking case from YukeTop is an excellent choice. Its hard PC and soft TPU construction are designed to resist falls and impact while protecting your phone from scratches and daily wear. A raised bezel around the screen and camera stops these delicate areas from touching down, while built-in magnets on the rear of the case can be used with magnetic holders in your car to hold the phone firmly in place — and possibly some magnetic accessories like card holders, too. This case features a non-slip grip and comes in six colors — we like the metallic blue, pictured.

YukeTop Hard Rugged Case for OnePlus 10T

YukeTop Hard Rugged Case

