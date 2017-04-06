The Huawei Honor Note 9 will be massive -- if this leaked photo is the real deal

Why it matters to you Looking for a phone with a big screen? The Huawei Honor Note 9 is shaping up to offer one of the bigger screens out there.

The Huawei Honor Note 8 was launched in August 2016, so it’s about time that we start hearing initial rumors about a follow-up — the Huawei Honor Note 9. Well folks, those rumors have started hitting the rumor mill, and the Honor Note 9 is shaping up to be quite a device.

As rumors trickle in, we’ll continue to update you on all the latest information about the Honor Note 9. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming phone so far.

Design

The latest leak pertaining to the Huawei Honor Note 9 actually comes in the form of an image that allegedly shows the back of the phone — and if it’s accurate, the Honor Note 9 could be an absolutely mammoth phone. The image comes courtesy of GizChina.

Not only can we see that the phone is big, but the photo also makes clear that the Honor Note 9 will feature a dual camera on its back — unlike its predecessor, the Honor Note 8. The back also houses a fingerprint sensor and a dual LED flash.

The photo also shows that the device will have a full metal body — which is great for those looking for a durable device. Given the fact that there’s a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, we can also assume that we won’t see any hardware buttons on the front. Hopefully that means we’ll see a large display.

Specs

Unfortunately, we don’t yet have any solid leaks about the specs of the phone, but we can make a few assumptions — namely that the phone will feature a new Kirin 960 chip. It’s also expected that the phone will feature a 2K display, although we’ll have to wait until we hear more rumors or until the phone is released to confirm that.

We’ll update this post as we hear more on the Huawei Honor Note 9.