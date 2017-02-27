You’ll soon be able to run Jolla’s Sailfish OS on Sony’s Xperia devices

Why it matters to you Competition is good, and Jolla is desperately trying to chip away at Android's marketshare with Sailfish OS. A collaboration with Sony should help in that regard.

Mobile operating systems other than Android and iOS exist — they may not have much of a market share, but they certainly are doing whatever they can to stay afloat. Jolla’s Sailfish OS is one such system. The Finnish company, which once filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and then canceled it, is finally expected to make a profit this year.

Jolla operates Sailfish OS, an “independent” mobile OS that’s often marketed as an alternative to Android. Sony’s Open Devices Program is now bringing the Xperia X into the lineup of Sailfish OS smartphones. The Xperia X is a device the company launched last year, and it’s available for purchase running Android. Eventually when the software is finalized, you’ll be able to purchase not just the Xperia X but a range of Xperia devices with Sailfish OS, rather than Android.

This offering is expected to initially be released to Jolla’s customers and community members by the end of the second quarter of this year, likely toward the end of June.

Jolla has also forged partnerships with a Chinese consortium and Russia — two countries that have had weak relationships with Google.

Jolla has now unveiled a new smartphone for the Russian enterprise market, the Inoi, and it’s a device that’s certified by Russian authorities. It has a heavy emphasis on security, and it’s completely “Google=free.” Most of Jolla’s devices can access a third-party app store to download Android apps, but Russia doesn’t want anything Google-related, if possible.

The phone was made by Open Mobile Platform, a Russian venture that aims to put these Sailfish-powered handsets in state-run corporations and government agencies.

The China consortium similarly has granted Jolla the opportunity to build a Sailfish OS-based independent operating system for the country. This OS wouldn’t just be aimed at smartphones, but would extend to TVs, the IoT industry, smartwatches, and the automotive industry.