Meet Meitu, the Chinese photo editing app now taking the world by storm

Photo-editing apps have long been popular in China, but Meitu is one of the few to also gain traction overseas.

Who says a little nip and tuck needs to be painful? Thanks to technology, you’ll never have to go under the knife to get the effects of plastic surgery. Meet Meitu, the Chinese app taking the world by storm with its instant beautifying effects that will turn you into whomever you want to be — in your photographs, that is. The app, originally launched in 2008, has been popular in its homeland for nearly a decade, but it’s just now crossing international borders. With its $4.5 billion initial public offering last year, more and more users around the world are discovering the wonderfully weird world of Meitu.

Think of the app as Photoshop for your selfies, where the end goal is making you look as drop dead gorgeous — even if that means looking a bit like an anime character — as possible. A staggering 450 million users across Asia upload and edit some 6 billion photos every month, adding different-colored backgrounds, augmented reality frames, “hyper-cute” stickers, filters, and blemish-banishing brush tools to beautify your photographs. Perhaps the most popular feature is “Beauty Retouch,” which takes away your sun spots or age lines, and also serves to enlarge your eyes.

And if more than just your face is in the frame, you can slim yourself down, curve yourself up, or even make yourself appear taller. Once you’re happy with the finished product, you can share your digital makeover on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or your social media channel of choice.

Meitu recently unveiled a new feature called “hand-drawn selfies,” which basically allow you to superimpose your face onto one of six variations — Angelic, Blossoms, Fairytale, Petals, Mermaid, and Baroness. The result is a bit crazy, but also crazy fun, as it has allowed users to turn themselves, their friends, and yes, even various celebrities into caricatures of themselves.

So go ahead and take Meitu out for a spin. We promise we won’t judge you if you fall victim to the fascination.

