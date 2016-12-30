Leaked Moto X renders show a 5.2-inch screen and headphone jack

It looks like the much-loved and somewhat iconic Moto X may not be dead just yet. Once known as Motorola’s flagship phone, the Moto X name could live on as a more midrange option, with the Moto Z taking over as the top-tier Moto device.

A new phone called the Moto X 2017 has been leaked online by prolific rumor purveyor @OnLeaks, and it’s a sight to behold. Renders show a curved, chamfered handset somewhat resembling Lenovo’s Moto Z. Unlike the Moto Z, though, it appears to have a screen measuring 5.2 inches in length rather than the traditional 5.5 inches. And it appears to retain a 3.5mm audio jack.

It’s reportedly thicker than the Moto Z as well. Android Authority reports that the Moto X measures 8.4 mm in depth, larger than both the Moto Z (5.2 mm) and Moto Z Force (7 mm).

TechDroider uploaded a series of photos showing that the phone could get a very Moto Z-esque look. But it’s not a Moto Z. How do we know? For one, it doesn’t seem to have the pins that give it Moto Mod functionality. Moto Mods are something that Lenovo has said will remain consistent in top-tier Moto phones for the foreseeable future.

In general, the device seems to be a mishmash of other Moto phones. For example, it has the same metal chassis that can be seen on the newly announced Moto M, as well as a front-mounted fingerprint sensor just like the one found on the Moto Z. The device also seems to have a similar camera setup to the Moto Z.

Other details about the phone have yet to be revealed. We can expect that the Moto X will have decent specs, but it probably won’t live up to the same hype as previous Moto X phones, as it’s been replaced as the flagship Moto device by the Moto Z.

We also have no idea when the device will actually be released — the fact that it’s being called the “Moto X 2017” means that it could still be as much as a year away. It’s likely we’ll see more specs and photos leaked between now and its eventual release date, so stay tuned for more news.

Article originally published in November. Kyle Wiggers contributed to this report. Updated on 12-30-2016 by Kyle Wiggers: Added leaked renders and specifications.