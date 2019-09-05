Motorola’s Moto E-series has long offered smartphones at super affordable prices, and the latest Moto E6 range is expanding to include a larger version called the Moto E6 Plus.

But there are more differences than just a size bump. The Moto E6 Plus nabs an extra camera lens on the back and has a sleeker look, though it looks akin to other dual-camera phones with a vertical camera module, like the iPhone XS.

It’s still a budget phone, though, so its specs under the hood aren’t too impressive. There’s a MediaTek Helio P22 processor inside coupled with options for either 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. No matter which storage option you get, you’ll be able to add on space thanks to a MicroSD card slot, which supports up to 512GB of additional storage.

The screen instantly looks modern with its slim bezels and a teardrop notch — which is where the selfie camera is housed — and its 6.1-inch size is what helps it earns its name. The Moto E6, which launched in early August, has a 5.5-inch screen. The screen resolution is getting a small bump to compensate for the extra screen real estate, and it’s now 1,560 x 720.

On the back, the Moto E6 Plus has a fingerprint sensor under the Motorola logo — a feature missing on the Moto E6. The camera’s primary sensor sits in at 13-megapixels with an aperture of f/2.0, while the secondary sensor is a 2-megapixel depth sensor that can be used for portrait mode photos.

It’s a large 3,000mAh battery keeping it all powered, which is a little confusing considering it’s the same size capacity as the battery on the smaller Moto E6. It’s still removable, though, so if you really need extra juice, you can carry around a second battery for when the first one runs out.

Motorola doesn’t have plans to launch the Moto E6 Plus in the U.S., but the phone is now available in South America, and will eventually come to Europe. It’s easily worth buying over the standard Moto E6 because the price is quite similar — 140 euros, which translates to around $154.

It comes in four glossy colors, including Polished Granite, Bright Cherry, Rich Cranberry, and Caribbean Blue.

Editors' Recommendations