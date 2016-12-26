Problems with your OnePlus 3 or 3T? Here’s how to fix them

So you’ve got a OnePlus 3 or 3T, but after setting it up and using it for a bit, you’ve run into a frustrating issue. This isn’t uncommon for a new smartphone, but it’s still annoying all the same, especially with a device as well made and inexpensive as OnePlus’ latest. We did some looking around to see what problems other OnePlus 3 or 3T owners were running into, and we’ve compiled a list of the most common ones, as well as what to do to address them. Hopefully, whatever troubles are ailing your OnePlus 3 or 3T can be solved with these fixes.

Problem: Push Notifications aren’t working

Many users have said they haven’t been receiving notifications for anything, be it apps, new messages, etc. Opening the app reveals scores of missed notifications, but the phone never pushes the notifications to alert the user.

Official solution:

On July 15, 2016, OnePlus began rolling out the 3.2.1 update for OxygenOS. One of the many things the update addressed was the notification issue. If you haven’t downloaded and installed the update, do so now to clear up this issue. Go to Settings > System updates to check for the latest update.

Potential solutions: