Prisma app’s biggest update yet adds profiles and a trending feed

Photo app Prisma has had a solid 2016. Creating waves upon its launch in June — which saw users sharing the images they’d transformed using its artsy, AI-processed filters on all the major social networks — it ended up being honored as the app of the year by both Google Play and the App Store earlier this month.

Instead of resting on its laurels, Prisma is rolling out a major update that brings with it two social features the app previously lacked, Mashable reports. Whereas in the past, users only had the option of sharing their Prisma images on other platforms, the update essentially transforms the app into its own social network.

Now, Prisma for iOS and Android includes “Profile” and “Feed” tabs. The Profile tab allows you to follow others, and vice versa. The Feed tab offers a list of trending images that can be viewed by people nearby, with every “like” a photo receives allowing it to reach more people.

“Theoretically, a user can post a picture, get likes and watch his or her post spread and cover the whole world,” explains Prisma.

Prisma will also show you most recent photos and images shared by people you follow, and allow you to tap on a location to explore the images taken near there.

Additionally, the app has also been fine-tuned and now offers increased resolution for photos (double the previous amount). Prisma for iOS also lets you adjust aspect ratio and includes a full-screen camera mode.

Prisma recently beat Facebook to launch Live Video-style filters (the name given to the AI-powered filters it employs) on the big blue social network. Keen to launch its own artsy graphics for the live-streaming format, Facebook responded by denying it access to its service via its API. Prisma is now reportedly trying to introduce live filters to other websites. However, if its new features end up boosting user engagement, it may not need to rely on third-party sharing options.

You can grab the latest version of Prisma for iOS and Android.

