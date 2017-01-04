Samsung starts off the new year with the new Galaxy A smartphone series

Samsung will ring in 2017 with a new phone and, hopefully, none of the old problems. Looking to shake off the explosive difficulties it faced in 2016, Samsung Electronics has announced its latest Galaxy A series, which includes the 5.7-inch A7, 5.2-inch A5, and 4.7-inch A3 smartphones. Promising sleek design, powerful performance, and convenience, the new A series hopes to start the year on the right foot.

“At Samsung, we are always trying to ensure our customers have the most advanced products on the market,” said said DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “The latest Galaxy A series is a testament to this. We integrated our unique approach to design as well as the features Galaxy customers have come to love to provide added performance without compromising on style.”

All three phones feature a metal frame and 3D glass back, and come in creatively named colors like Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist, and Peach Cloud. When it comes to taking photos, the Galaxy A comes with enhanced front and rear 16-megapixel cameras, both of which claim to be stable and accurate with improved autofocus capabilities. And if you’re a selfie fiend, the A series might be for you — you can touch anywhere on these phones’ screens to easily take a high-resolution selfie with the floating camera button, and use the display as a front flash in low-light conditions.

The latest iteration of the Galaxy A also carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, which means it can stand up well to rain, sweat, sand, and dust. The phone series also has more memory than ever before, as well as microSD support of up to 256GB. And thanks to its reversible USB Type-C port, charging is as easy as it is quick.

The Galaxy A series will be made available in Russia early this month, and will soon make its way to other markets across the globe.