Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro and C7 Pro were just shown off in this newly leaked image

It looks like Samsung is prepping follow-ups to last year’s Galaxy C5 and C7 series. Expected to be called the C5 Pro and C7 Pro, the upcoming phones have been making the rounds in the rumor mills of late — and are expected to join the already-released C9 Pro, which was released only in China.

The devices are largely expected to feature super-thin, stylish designs, with quite a refreshed look over last year’s devices. So what should we expect from the new C-series phones? Here’s everything we think we know so far.

Galaxy C5 Pro

The Galaxy C5 Pro was first leaked on import tracking website Zauba, with the model number SM-C5000 — proving that the device does exist. Then we got a full-on spec leak for the device on Chinese social media website Weibo, which showed that it would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and it would sport 3GB of RAM or more.

Now, we finally have a first look at the design of the C5 Pro, along with the C7 Pro and the already-released C9 Pro. The leak comes from Twitter user @mmddj_china, and shows that the phones will indeed feature quite a sleek design.

It appears as though the leak also shows that the phones will feature a 16MP rear-facing and front-facing camera — which will be very nice for the selfie-lovers among us. That makes sense, as the C9 Pro did indeed feature a 16MP camera on both sides.

Galaxy C7 Pro

Apart from the design leak for the C7 Pro in the @mmddj_china tweet, we also have benchmark results for the C7 Pro that show off some interesting specs for the phone.

According to the results, posted to Geekbench, the phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and Android 6.0.1 pre-installed. The device will also feature a 5.7-inch full HD display.

According to the benchmark, the phone scored a cool 1,000 on the single-core test and 5,679 on the multicore test, which makes it a pretty nice midrange phone. Sure, it’s not groundbreaking, but depending on the price, it could be quite a nice choice.