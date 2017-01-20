Samsung goes budget-friendly with the Galaxy J2 Ace

Why it matters to you Samsung might have its eyes on the high end, but the company also wants to also satisfy those with slim wallets.

In the Android world, plenty of eyes are on Samsung to deliver its high-end Galaxy S8 to the masses. Because of this, some of the company’s other smartphone announcements might fly under the radar, such as its unveiling of the Galaxy J2 Ace, reports FoneArena.

As opposed to the recently-announced Galaxy A line of phones, which eschews plastic for glass and metal, the Galaxy J2 Ace is encased in a plastic body. The material choice is understandable, given the phone’s low-end nature, and this allows the back panel to both withstand more abuse than a glass back and be removable. Thanks to the latter advantage, you can get at the 2,600mAh battery and possibly replace it with a fully charged battery once the included one runs out of juice.

More: New Samsung patent points to a phone case with a built-in E Ink screen

Around back, you will find an 8-megapixel camera, with its 5MP selfie equivalent found above the 5-inch, 960 x 540 resolution display. Keep in mind that the home button does not double as a fingerprint sensor, a feature that has begun to trickle down to midrange phones like the Honor 6X and Moto G4 Plus, but has not made its presence known in the low end just yet.

Under the hood, a 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T chipset and 1.5GB RAM power the Galaxy J2 Ace, with the meager 8GB of native storage expandable by up to an additional 256GB through the MicroSD card slot. The phone’s highlight feature is not its dual SIM capabilities, but its support for 4G VoLTE.

Finally, the Galaxy J2 Ace runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, though there is no telling whether it will receive an upgrade to Nougat down the road.

Overall, the Galaxy J2 Ace might not feature its sibling‘s digital TV tuner, but the phone looks to be a solid smartphone for first-time owners. The Galaxy J2 Ace is available in India in Gold, Black, and Silver for 8,490 rupees ($125), but do not be surprised if the phone makes its way to the U.S. and other regions in some capacity.