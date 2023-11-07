 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung just killed one of its most important Android phones

Jesse Hollington
By
Galaxy Fold open.
Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Today marks a milestone in the era of foldable smartphones as Samsung officially puts its legendary first-generation Galaxy Fold out to pasture.

After four years on the market, the original Galaxy Fold will no longer receive regular security updates. To be fair, the first Fold was already living on borrowed time, as it was left out of last year’s Android 13 update. However, when Samsung launched the expensive foldable, it promised a full four years of security updates for the device.

Recommended Videos

That was remarkably generous at a time when most flagship Android smartphones were lucky to see three years of updates, and non-flagships barely got one. Since then, many other Android makers have increased the longevity of their devices by promising longer update cycles. For Samsung, that’s now four years of full Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

Related

So long Galaxy Fold, we hardly knew ye

Samsung Galaxy Fold
Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

Nevertheless, it’s time to pour one out for the Galaxy Fold, the smartphone that signified the dawn of the modern age of foldables — and demonstrated that Samsung wasn’t afraid to iterate in public.

When it first launched in early 2019, the Galaxy Fold was, to put it mildly, a disaster. Samsung’s CEO admitted he rushed it out before it was fully ready, and early reviewers rightly pilloried the device for being a very expensive prototype. There were issues with the screen and the hinge that made the smartphone more fragile than it should have been, rendering it unusable for many folks.

Samsung canceled its initial launch plans and recalled all of the units it had sent out, and then got very quiet for a few months while it hunkered down to try and figure out how to solve the problems. By July, it declared it had a fix and that the improved and more reliable version would be on the market that fall.

Samsung Galaxy Fold.
Julian Chokkattu / /Digital Trends

The final form of the Galaxy Fold was still far from perfect, but at least it wasn’t nearly as breakable. It carried a staggeringly high $2,000 price tag for what was still very much an experimental smartphone. While that got you solid performance, good battery life, and an expansive inside display, you also had to deal with a small outside screen and a lack of the same durability found on Samsung’s other flagships. While it wasn’t entirely Samsung’s fault, the software experience was also awkward; foldables were in their infancy, after all, and Android, much less most third-party developers, hadn’t fully embraced the idea.

Nevertheless, for all its faults, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold was important not so much for what it was, but for what it represented. It was Samsung’s first bold move into foldables, and it laid the foundation for everything that’s come since — and not just from Samsung.

Renders of the OnePlus Open next to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Digital Trends

It would be three more years before Samsung hit its stride with the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, but other manufacturers watched and learned along the way, too. In 2023, it seems we’re beginning the second age of the foldable smartphone, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, as well as the Google Pixel Fold, OnePlus Open, and Motorola Razr Plus (and its more affordable little sibling), building on the work of Samsung.

There have never been so many great choices in foldable smartphones, and it’s the original Galaxy Fold that we have to thank for that.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Hollington
Jesse Hollington
Mobile Writer
Jesse has been a technology enthusiast for his entire life — he probably would have been born with an iPhone in his hand…
This is one of the most important new Android phones of 2023
A person holding the Fairphone 5.

Fairphone has introduced the Fairphone 5, a smartphone that has the potential to still be up-to-date and working in 2031 due to the longest software upgrade commitment we’ve seen. It also has the ability to replace 10 different key components if they expire or break. Not only that, by purchasing the Fairphone 5, you’re buying a device made with total care for the planet and its people.

Emphasizing sustainability may not always capture headlines, but Fairphone’s efforts go way beyond those of most other brands. It runs an industry-first living wage program, has obtained SA8000 certification for safe and decent working conditions for the factory where the Fairphone 5 is assembled, takes its materials from fair-mined sources, and claims it has the fairest sourced smartphone battery in the industry too. Its achievements continue with recycling phones to offset new ones sold and using recycled materials to reduce the carbon footprint of the new device.

Read more
The best smartphone case brands in 2023: the 20 best ones
iPhone 12 Mini

Did you just spend three or even four figures on a new smartphone? You'll probably be wanting to keep it pristine and safe from damage, and the best way to ensure that is with a good protective case. However, not every case is created equal. While you can pick up a generic gel case from anywhere for a few bucks, if you want real protection, you're better off looking at some of the best case brands for a more expensive, but much more reliable smartphone case.

Phone cases aren't just about protection, though. The best phone cases offer protection, sure, but they also boast stylish designs, kickstands, or even backpacks or wallets to hold credit cards or cash. But where should you be looking for your new case? We've got the lowdown on the best phone case brands out there right now, so you can zero in on the right case for you.
Caseology

Read more
Have a Samsung phone? This is the one app you have to download
Samsung Goodlock app logo.

The main page of the Samsung Good Lock app Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Samsung’s One UI is a mine of hidden features, especially for users that are deep into customizing every aspect of their phone. The most obvious place to start is enabling the developer options and digging into the Labs section. But there is still a ton of functional and aesthetic ground left to cover, which is often not possible even if you turn to third-party tools and launchers.

Read more