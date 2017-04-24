Galaxy S6 (Edge): Where to find the best prices, and everything else you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge are two classic, powerful smartphones that aim to impress with high-end specs and an attractive design. The two phones have been available for quite some time now, but you can still get them if you so choose.

Because of the fact that the phones are no aging, they’re no longer available from many carriers and retailers. You can no longer get the device from Verizon, T-Mobile, or Sprint but you can get it from AT&T. You can pick up a Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge in 32GB, 64GB, or a huge 128GB configurations, which are all available in White Pearl, Black Sapphire, Gold Platinum, and Blue Topaz. You can get the phone from some carriers, or from retailers like Best Buy and Staples.

AT&T’s pricing

At AT&T the regular, 32GB Galaxy S6 starts at $16.17 a month on for 30 months, or $484.99 upfront, while the 32GB Galaxy S6 Edge starts at $30.50 per month for 30 months, or $914.99 upfront. It seems as though the phones are currently only available online.

Other carriers and retailer’s pricing

You can also get the phone from a non-major carrier, like Cricket Wireless, which is offering the phone for $499, and MetroPCS, which is selling it for a steal at $299. You can also get it from retailers like Amazon.

We got our hands on both phones, and here’s what we think about the phones so far.

Two beautiful phones

The two phones that are essentially identical, except for one key feature. The Edge lives up to its namesake and features curved edges. It doesn’t curve as much as the Galaxy Note Edge, so most of the things that made that phone interesting and revolutionary don’t come through in the Edge.

A cool feature is you can color code your favorite contacts, and that color will appear on side of your phone when they call you. The curved edges can also display a clock or notifications. Other than that, the phones have the same feel and look.

Samsung gets major style points for these new offerings. They are some of the most sleek looking phones in a long time, and that’s saying something considering the beauty that is the iPhone 6.

Both feature a brushed aluminum frame that feels almost soft to the touch; On the back is reflective Gorilla glass; Both have two volume buttons; And the speaker and audio jack have been moved to the bottom.

None of this would matter if the phones didn’t have a great screen, and Samsung definitely delivered. The 5-inch screen has a resolution of 1,440 x 2,560 pixels, and uses Super AMOLED technology.

Battle of the specs

As we stated above, the phones are incredibly similar barring the curve edges.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Size 143.4 x 70.5 x 6.8 (mm) 142.1 x 70.1 x 7.0 (mm) Weight 138g 132g Screen 5.1-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED 5.1-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Resolution 1,440 x 2,560 pixels 1,440 x 2,560 pixels OS Android 5.0.2 Lollipop with TouchWiz Android 5.0.2 Lollipop with TouchWiz Storage 32GB, 64GB, 128GB (non-expandable) 32GB, 64GB, 128GB (non-expandable) SD Card Slot No No Processor Octa-core 4×2.1GHz + 4×1.5GHz 64-bit 14nm Samsung Exynos Octa-core 4×2.1GHz + 4×1.5GHz 64-bit 14nm Samsung Exynos RAM 3GB LPDDR4 3GB LPDDR4 Connectivity Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, HSPA+, NFC Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, HSPA+, NFC Camera Front 5MP, Rear 16MP Front 5MP, Rear 16MP Bluetooth Yes, version 4.1 LE Yes, version 4.1 LE Sensors Accelerometer, barometer, compass, gyroscop, heart rate monitor Accelerometer, barometer, compass, gyroscop, heart rate monitor Fingerprint sensor Yes Yes Battery 2,550mAh (non-removable) 2,600mAh (non-removable) Charger USB 2.0, PowerMat wireless USB 2.0, PowerMat wireless Colors White Pearl, Black Sapphire, Gold Platinum, Blue Topaz White Pearl, Black Sapphire, Gold Platinum, Green Emerald Marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Ave. Price TBA TBA Availability April 10 on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Cricket, and U.S. Cellular April 10 on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Cricket, and U.S. Cellular DT Review MWC 2015 Hands On MWC 2015 Hands On

It’s a nice looking phone, and it runs very smoothly. It comes with Android 5.0 Lollipop out of the box, though it’s now updatable to Android 7.0 Nougat. It also offers a 64-bit octa-core processor. Storage options range from 32 and 128 GB on top of 3 GB of RAM. Navigation has also been streamlined. Tap twice on the home screen to open the camera, or swipe to the right to bring up top contacts you’ve set.

The phones come free of the many unnecessary apps that come preprogramed into most new phones. That said, the company did add one of our favorite new apps: the Smart Manager. From here you can delete apps, and manage storage/battery life. The other great app addition is the improved S-Life fitness. It looks clean and is just easy to use.

Everything on these phones is just easier to use.

Something’s missing

Jeffrey Van Camp/Digital Trends

It’s safe to say these phones are unlike any Samsung we’ve seen before, but beauty comes at a price. Neither are water-resistant, which was a big selling point for Galaxy phones in the past. Like with any screen small droplets won’t do any damage, but be wary when you’re around large bodies of water.

Samsung also got rid of the MicroSD card and removable battery, old standbys of the Galaxy phone sacrificed for appearance. These changes might be deal breakers for some, but style won out for us.

Check out the camera

Unsurprisingly, the camera is updated from the Galaxy S5. As we stated above, you can access the camera by double clicking the home screen. It opens in record time so you don’t miss a moment. Swipe left for the menu and right to edit a photo. You don’t have to mess around with tapping on options, just swipe your way through.

Jeffrey Van Camp/Digital Trends

The front-facing camera shoots 5-megapixel shots and the rear is 16-megapixel with a F1.9 lens. The back lens has an infared heart-rate monitor that can you can use to enhance color in a photo or adjust white balance.

It’s a really good camera but the best feature is that it traces movement. See a fox running through a field, tap on it, and the S6 will track it and deliver a clear photo or video. We didn’t stumble across a fox in a field but the tests we did proved successful.

The battery might be smaller, but it wirelessly charges

Jeffery Van Camp/Digital Trends

No, you can’t remove the 2,559 mAh battery on your own, but you can wirelessly charge it, and isn’t that better at the end of the day? You will have to buy a Samsung charging pad, but it works extremely well. As soon as we set the phone down it started charging. This pad will save you from tearing cords or getting them stuck in the vacuum or any other way you’ve destroyed a charger. It’s 2015. The time has come to get rid of cords.

Winner: Galaxy S6

Now the question is, which should you go with? It really comes down to preference. They both look, feel, and run the same so the decision will come down to whether or not the curved edges prove functional enough to win out. For us, the Galaxy S6 was the right choice. In his hands-on review, DT Deputy Editor Jeffrey Van Camp found the S6 more comfortable and durable. The extended screen might lead to more cracks. At the end of the day, we recommend trying both and seeing which feels the best to you.

Jeffrey Van Camp/Digital Trends

Regardless of which phone you choose, you really can’t go wrong. Both are incredibly sleek and work really well.

Updated on 04-24-2017 by Christian de Looper: Updated article to reflect current availability.