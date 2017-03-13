Digital Trends
ZTE teased a March 21 event that could host a dual-camera Nubia smartphone

Dual cameras are becoming commonplace, meaning better quality photos that can be taken straight from your phone.

It looks like we could be getting a new ZTE smartphone in the near future. ZTE began teasing a March 21 event on its Weibo account, where the company is expected to unveil a new Nubia smartphone with a dual camera on the back. It’s not known exactly what device in the Nubia series the phone will end up being but if it does have a dual camera, it will mark ZTE’s first attempt at bringing that feature to its Nubia range.

How do we know that there will be a dual camera phone at the event? Well, we don’t know for sure but accompanying the teaser is a graphic that shows two circles that look suspiciously like camera lenses.

There don’t seem to be any rumors about a Nubia device with a dual camera just yet and we may just have to wait until the event to get any details about it. According to a user on Chinese social media network Weibo, however, the phone may boast a borderless display and it could be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. If that is true, it will only be the second smartphone with a Snapdragon 835 — coming after the Sony Xperia XZ, which was the first Snapdragon 835-powered phone.

This will mark the second Nubia phone to be released in a month — the company launched the Nubia N1 Lite at MWC at the end of last month. The phone boasts a 5.5-inch HD display with a 1,280 x 720-pixel display and a MediaTek 64-bit processor with 2GB of RAM. It also had 16GB of storage and a microSD card slot and a single-lens 8MP camera. It’s powered by a 3,000mAh battery and 4G connectivity and has a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device.