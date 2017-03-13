ZTE teased a March 21 event that could host a dual-camera Nubia smartphone

Why it matters to you Dual cameras are becoming commonplace, meaning better quality photos that can be taken straight from your phone.

It looks like we could be getting a new ZTE smartphone in the near future. ZTE began teasing a March 21 event on its Weibo account, where the company is expected to unveil a new Nubia smartphone with a dual camera on the back. It’s not known exactly what device in the Nubia series the phone will end up being but if it does have a dual camera, it will mark ZTE’s first attempt at bringing that feature to its Nubia range.

How do we know that there will be a dual camera phone at the event? Well, we don’t know for sure but accompanying the teaser is a graphic that shows two circles that look suspiciously like camera lenses.

There don’t seem to be any rumors about a Nubia device with a dual camera just yet and we may just have to wait until the event to get any details about it. According to a user on Chinese social media network Weibo, however, the phone may boast a borderless display and it could be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. If that is true, it will only be the second smartphone with a Snapdragon 835 — coming after the Sony Xperia XZ, which was the first Snapdragon 835-powered phone.

This will mark the second Nubia phone to be released in a month — the company launched the Nubia N1 Lite at MWC at the end of last month. The phone boasts a 5.5-inch HD display with a 1,280 x 720-pixel display and a MediaTek 64-bit processor with 2GB of RAM. It also had 16GB of storage and a microSD card slot and a single-lens 8MP camera. It’s powered by a 3,000mAh battery and 4G connectivity and has a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device.