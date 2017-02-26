10 awesome trailers for not-so-awesome movies

Have you ever seen a trailer that just completely knocks your socks off, only to have your hopes dashed by the final product? For most movie fans, the answer to that question is a resounding “yes.” The reason is simple: Making a great trailer and making a great film are two very different skills. Masterful editing, a killer soundtrack, and selective exposition can make a Razzie contender look like an Oscar winner, and vice versa.

Over the years, there have been dozens of great trailers cut from subpar films and we’ve compiled a list of our favorites from the recent past. Check out these 10 awesome trailers for not-so-awesome films and indulge in the bittersweet heartache of wondering what could have been.

Man of Steel

Why the trailer was awesome: It’s simple; it’s elegant; it’s epic; it’s Superman. While we were surprised to see Clark Kent go all Deadliest Catch on us, there’s something alluring about the idea that an anonymous workaday stiff might just secretly be the savior of the universe.

Why the movie was less awesome: For some reason, Hollywood (or, more specifically, Zach Snyder) keeps trying to make Superman dark and edgy, forgetting that this franchise could and should be one thing above all else: Fun. The original film became a classic precisely because it didn’t take itself too seriously — it acknowledged and embraced the inherent silliness of its premise. The next time this franchise is rebooted (and it WILL be rebooted) let’s all remember that no one wants a somber Superman.